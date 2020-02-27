See the rendering of the Brasilia Brazil Temple

An exterior rendering of the Brasilia Brazil Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was released on Feb. 26.

The planned single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet will be built on a six-acre site at SGA/Norte Quadra 612 – Lote “C” in Brasilia. A new meetinghouse and patron housing will also be built on the site.

The groundbreaking will be announced at a later date.

Brasilia — Brazil’s capital city known for its unique city plan and architecture — was the fifth stop on President Russell M. Nelson’s five-country Latin American Ministry in August 2019. While in Brasilia, he taught missionaries an effective way to talk about the Book of Mormon.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets missionaries in the Brasilia Mission in Brasilia, Brazil on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred

“This work is moving forward at an accelerated pace,” President Nelson said in an interview moments before flying out of Brasilia. “I can hardly wait to bounce out of bed each morning and see what the day will bring.”

The Brasilia Brazil Temple was announced in the April 2017 general conference by President Thomas S. Monson.

Brazil currently has operating temples in the cities of Sao Paulo, Recife, Porto Alegre, Campinas, Curitiba, Manaus and Fortaleza. A temple in Belem is under construction, and temples in Brasilia and Salvador have been announced. The Rio de Janeiro Temple will be dedicated in May.