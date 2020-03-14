26 temples now closed worldwide in response to growing COVID-19 concerns

As the Church continues to take precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, the list of temple closures on Newsroom is frequently being updated.

As of Saturday morning, March 14, the following 26 temples are or will be temporarily closed as of March 16:

Asunción Paraguay Temple

Boston Massachusetts Temple

Campinas Brazil Temple

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Copenhagen Denmark Temple

Fukuoka Japan Temple

Guayaquil Ecuador Temple

Hartford Connecticut Temple

Helsinki Finland Temple

Lisbon Portugal Temple

Louisville Kentucky Temple

Manhattan New York Temple

Manila Philippines Temple

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple

Porto Alegre Brazil Temple

Recife Brazil Temple

Rome Italy Temple

São Paulo Brazil Temple

Sapporo Japan Temple

Seattle Washington Temple

Seoul Korea Temple

St. Louis Missouri Temple

Taipei Taiwan Temple

The Hague Netherlands Temple

Toronto Ontario Temple

Vancouver British Columbia Temple

The Hong Kong China Temple and Tokyo Japan Temple continue to remain closed for renovation.

On Friday, March 13, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced temporary adjustments to temple work.

According to the letter, the following is effective March 16:

Where government or other restrictions on public and/or religious gatherings would preclude temple activity, proxy and living ordinances will temporarily be suspended.

Where government or other restrictions do not preclude all temple activity, the following temple ordinances for living persons will be accommodated as capacity permits by appointment only: husband-and-wife and child-to-parents sealing ordinances and living initiatory and endowment ordinances. On a temporary basis, proxy temple ordinances will not be performed.

All patron housing will be closed.

