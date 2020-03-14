26 temples now closed worldwide in response to growing COVID-19 concerns

As the Church continues to take precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, the list of temple closures on Newsroom is frequently being updated.
As of Saturday morning, March 14, the following 26 temples are or will be temporarily closed as of March 16:
- Asunción Paraguay Temple
- Boston Massachusetts Temple
- Campinas Brazil Temple
- Cebu City Philippines Temple
- Copenhagen Denmark Temple
- Fukuoka Japan Temple
- Guayaquil Ecuador Temple
- Hartford Connecticut Temple
- Helsinki Finland Temple
- Lisbon Portugal Temple
- Louisville Kentucky Temple
- Manhattan New York Temple
- Manila Philippines Temple
- Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple
- Porto Alegre Brazil Temple
- Recife Brazil Temple
- Rome Italy Temple
- São Paulo Brazil Temple
- Sapporo Japan Temple
- Seattle Washington Temple
- Seoul Korea Temple
- St. Louis Missouri Temple
- Taipei Taiwan Temple
- The Hague Netherlands Temple
- Toronto Ontario Temple
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple
The Hong Kong China Temple and Tokyo Japan Temple continue to remain closed for renovation.
On Friday, March 13, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced temporary adjustments to temple work.
According to the letter, the following is effective March 16:
- Where government or other restrictions on public and/or religious gatherings would preclude temple activity, proxy and living ordinances will temporarily be suspended.
- Where government or other restrictions do not preclude all temple activity, the following temple ordinances for living persons will be accommodated as capacity permits by appointment only: husband-and-wife and child-to-parents sealing ordinances and living initiatory and endowment ordinances. On a temporary basis, proxy temple ordinances will not be performed.
- All patron housing will be closed.
