Church leaders announce additional adjustments relating to temple work

In an effort to minimize community spread of COVID-19, Church leaders have announced additional adjustments relating to temple worship.

Temples will only accept appointments for living ordinances from members residing within the local temple district.

In states, provinces, or regions that have multiple temples, those temples can accept appointments for living ordinances from members within the state, province, or region.

This applies retroactively to previously scheduled appointments. Temple staff will contact all those affected to answer questions and cancel or reschedule appointments.

Temple staff will also attempt to contact those scheduled for living ordinances the day before their appointment to ensure no members of the patron’s attending party are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Members showing symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend the temple.

These policies are effective immediately, and will continue until further notice, according to a statement released by Church leaders on March 18. “The Church will continue to monitor conditions around the world and make further adjustments as necessary.”

The Concepción Chile Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

As the Church continues to take precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, the list of temple closures on Newsroom is frequently being updated.

As of Wednesday evening, March 18, the following 44 temples are temporarily closed:

United States and Canada

Detroit Michigan Temple

Fresno California Temple

Hartford Connecticut Temple

Los Angeles California Temple

Louisville Kentucky Temple

Manhattan New York Temple

Newport Beach California Temple

Oakland California Temple

Portland Oregon Temple

Redlands California Temple

Sacramento California Temple

San Diego California Temple

Seattle Washington Temple

Toronto Ontario Temple

Latin America

Arequipa Peru Temple

Asunción Paraguay Temple

Caracas Venezuela Temple

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Guayaquil Ecuador Temple

Lima Peru Temple

Panama City Panama Temple

Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

San Salvador El Salvador Temple

Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

Trujillo Peru Temple

Caribbean

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple

Europe

Bern Switzerland Temple

Copenhagen Denmark Temple

Frankfurt Germany Temple

Freiberg Germany Temple

Helsinki Finland Temple

Kyiv Ukraine Temple

Lisbon Portugal Temple

Madrid Spain Temple

Paris France Temple

Rome Italy Temple

The Hague Netherlands Temple

Asia

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Fukuoka Japan Temple

Manila Philippines Temple

Sapporo Japan Temple

Seoul Korea Temple

Taipei Taiwan Temple

Africa

Accra Ghana Temple

The Hong Kong China Temple, Tokyo Japan Temple, Hamilton New Zealand Temple, Mesa Arizona Temple, Washington D.C. Temple, Salt Lake Temple and St. George Temple continue to remain closed for renovation. The current status of each temple can be found on the individual temple pages.

The Hague Netherlands Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

On Friday, March 13, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced temporary adjustments to temple work in a letter to all Church members.

According to the letter, the following was effective March 16:

Where government or other restrictions on public and/or religious gatherings would preclude temple activity, proxy and living ordinances will temporarily be suspended.

Where government or other restrictions do not preclude all temple activity, the following temple ordinances for living persons will be accommodated as capacity permits by appointment only: husband-and-wife and child-to-parents sealing ordinances and living initiatory and endowment ordinances. On a temporary basis, proxy temple ordinances will not be performed.

All patron housing will be closed.

As a follow-up to the March 13 letter regarding temple worship, the Church released frequently asked questions on March 16 further explaining temporary temple adjustments.

The information regarding temple adjustments answers questions regarding permitted group size for living ordinances, missionaries receiving their endowments, distribution center operations and names on the prayer roll.