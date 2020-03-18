Salt Lake Temple sustains minor damage as 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Utah

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Utah on Wednesday morning, March 18. The epicenter was about four miles northeast of Magna, a city about 14 miles from Salt Lake City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Minor damage occurred to the Salt Lake Temple, which is undergoing renovation and a seismic upgrade. The trumpet on the Angel Moroni statue on top of the temple fell, and some of the temple’s smaller spire stones were displaced, said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff in a statement.
“No workers were injured,” Woodruff said. “Crews on the job site have been sent home for the day, and a full assessment is underway to determine needs going forward.
“This event emphasizes why this project is so necessary to preserve this historic building and create a safer environment for all our patrons and visitors.”
All Church headquarters facilities are closed until further notice to evaluate the safety of the buildings. No injuries have been reported to Church employees, Woodruff said.