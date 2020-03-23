Coronavirus crisis suspends temples on 3 continents; possible exposure closes Oquirrh Mountain temple

The ongoing global coronavirus crisis has closed temples of the Church of Jesus Christ on three entire continents, with only two temples each in Africa, South America and the South Pacific joining the 51 temples still open in North America.
Meanwhile, the Church announced Monday, March 23, that Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple will extend a temporary closure because of a possible exposure to COVID-19. The temple had been closed since March 9 for maintenance and was to reopen this week.
“Due to a potential COVID-19 exposure, the Oquirrh Mountain Temple, which was been closed for maintenance, will remain closed for an additional week for evaluation,” said Church spokeswoman Irene Caso.
With the addition of several more temples in the United States to the growing list of temples having suspended all operations and ordinances in the wake of the worldwide health crisis, more than 90 of the Church’s temples now are temporarily closed, with numerous Church areas without an temple able to offer living ordinances.
The latest temples to be added Monday, March 23, to the Church’s list on Newsroom’s “Updates on How COVID-19 Is Impacting Saints Worldwide” are the Boston Massachusetts, Dallas Texas, and Indianapolis Indiana temples.
Of 168 temples, 93 temporarily closed
In all, 93 of the Church’s 168 operating temples worldwide have been temporarily suspended, with another seven closed while undergoing scheduled renovations. That leaves 69 temples — mostly in North America — operating on limited hours to provide living sealing, initiatory and endowment ordinances.
The closures mean there are no temples currently open through Europe, Asia and Australia as well as much of South and Central America and Africa.
To date, two temples each are operating in Africa (Durban South Africa and Johannesburg South Africa), South America (Concepción Chile and Montevideo Uruguay) and the South Pacific (Nuku’alofa Tonga and Suva Fiji).
In North America, the United States has 47 of its 81 temples open with adjusted schedules, while Mexico has 12 of its 13 open and Canada three of its eight. Also open is the San José Costa Rica Temple.
Such is the result of COVID-19 and temple worship as the global community take major health precautions to combat the coronavirus in early 2020. Below is the most recent listing of temple closings and renovations, along with temples still operating under directed adjustments.
First letter of temporary adjustments
On Friday, March 13, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles first announced temporary adjustments to temple work in a letter to all Church members.
The scheduling and availability of living ordinances was to take affect March 16, with the following additional instructions:
Where government or other restrictions on public and/or religious gatherings would preclude temple activity, proxy and living ordinances will temporarily be suspended.
Where government or other restrictions do not preclude all temple activity, the following temple ordinances for living persons would be accommodated as capacity permits by appointment only: husband-and-wife and child-to-parents sealing ordinances and living initiatory and endowment ordinances. On a temporary basis, proxy temple ordinances would not be performed.
All patron housing was to be closed.
Additional adjustments announced
As a follow-up to the March 13 letter regarding temple worship, the Church released frequently asked questions on March 16 further explaining temporary temple adjustments.
In an ongoing effort to minimize community spread of COVID-19, Church leaders announced on March 18 additional adjustments relating to temple worship:
Temples will only accept appointments for living ordinances from members residing within the local temple district.
In states, provinces, or regions that have multiple temples, those temples can accept appointments for living ordinances from members within the state, province, or region.
This applies retroactively to previously scheduled appointments. Temple staff will contact all those affected to answer questions and cancel or reschedule appointments.
Temple staff will also attempt to contact those scheduled for living ordinances the day before their appointment to ensure no members of the patron’s attending party are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Members showing symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend the temple.
These policies became effective immediately and will continue until further notice, according to a statement released by Church leaders on March 18. “The Church will continue to monitor conditions around the world and make further adjustments as necessary.”
Latter-day Saints are to consult the individual temple homepages as listed on ChurchofJesusChrist.org to see if their local temples are still open and available to schedule living ordinances.
Some temples are temporarily closed or are coming of closure for scheduled maintenance, such as the Anchorage Alaska, Gilbert Arizona, Gila Valley Arizona and Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico temples. Since they are closed for maintenance and scheduled to reopen with limited operations, they are included below under the “still operating” list.
Temples temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions
NORTH AMERICA AND UTAH AREAS
- Arizona: Tucson
- California: Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego
- Connecticut: Hartford
- Idaho: Rexburg
- Illinois: Chicago and Nauvoo
- Indiana: Indianapolis
- Kentucky: Louisville
- Louisiana: Baton Rouge
- Massachusetts: Boston
- Michigan: Detroit
- Missouri: Kansas City and St. Louis
- Nevada: Las Vegas and Reno
- New York: Manhattan and Palmyra
- Ohio: Columbus
- Oregon: Portland
- Pennsylvania: Philadelphia
- Texas: Dallas
- Utah: Bountiful, Oquirrh Mountain
- Washington: Columbia River and Seattle
- Canada: Halifax, Nova Scotia; Montreal, Quebec; Regina, Saskatchewan; Toronto, Ontario; and Vancouver, British Columbia
- Closed for renovations: Mesa Arizona, Washington D.C., Salt Lake Utah and St. George Utah
MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN AREAS
- Dominican Republic: Santo Domingo
- El Salvador: San Salvador
- Guatemala: Guatemala City and Quetzaltenango
- Haiti: Port-au-Prince
- Honduras: Tegucigalpa
- Mexico: Guadalajara
- Panama: Panama City
SOUTH AMERICA AND BRAZIL AREAS
- Argentina: Buenos Aires, Córdoba,
- Bolivia: Cochabamba
- Brazil: Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, São Paulo
- Chile: Santiago
- Colombia: Barranquilla and Bogotá
- Ecuador: Guayaquil
- Paraguay: Asunción
- Peru: Arequipa, Lima and Trujillo
- Venezuela: Caracas
EUROPE AREAS
- Denmark: Copenhagen
- England: London and Preston
- Finland: Helsinki
- France: Paris
- Germany: Frankfurt and Freiberg
- Italy: Rome
- Netherlands: The Hague
- Portugal: Lisbon
- Spain: Madrid
- Sweden: Stockholm
- Switzerland: Bern
- Ukraine: Kyiv
AFRICA AREAS
- DR Congo: Kinshasa
- Ghana: Accra
- Nigeria: Aba
ASIA AND PHILIPPINES AREAS
- Japan: Fukuoka and Sapporo
- Philippines: Cebu City and Manila
- Korea: Seoul
- Taiwan: Taipei
- Closed for renovations: Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan
PACIFIC AREA
- Australia: Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney
- Samoa: Apia
- Tahiti: Papeete
- Closed for renovations: Hamilton New Zealand
Temples still operating under adjustments
United States
- Alabama: Birmingham
- Alaska: Anchorage
- Arizona: Gilbert, Phoenix, Snowflake, The Gila Valley
- Colorado: Denver and Fort Collins
- Florida: Fort Lauderdale and Orlando
- Georgia: Atlanta
- Hawaii: Kona and Laie
- Idaho: Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian and Twin Falls
- Minnesota: St. Paul
- Montana: Billings
- Nebraska: Winter Quarters
- New Mexico: Albuquerque
- North Carolina: Raleigh
- North Dakota: Bismarck
- Oklahoma: Oklahoma City
- Oregon: Medford
- South Carolina: Columbia
- Tennessee: Memphis and Nashville
- Texas: Houston, Lubbock and San Antonio
- Utah: Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Jordan River, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, Vernal
- Washington: Spokane
- Wyoming: Star Valley
Outside the United States
- Canada: Calgary Alberta, Cardston Alberta, and Edmonton Alberta
- Chile: Concepción
- Costa Rica: San José
- Fiji: Suva
- Mexico: Ciudad Juárez, Colonia Juárez Chihuahua, Hermosillo Sonora, Mérida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Tampico, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz and Villahermosa
- South Africa: Durban and Johannesburg
- Tonga: Nuku’alofa
- Uruguay: Montevideo