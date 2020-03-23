Coronavirus crisis suspends temples on 3 continents; possible exposure closes Oquirrh Mountain temple

The ongoing global coronavirus crisis has closed temples of the Church of Jesus Christ on three entire continents, with only two temples each in Africa, South America and the South Pacific joining the 51 temples still open in North America.

Meanwhile, the Church announced Monday, March 23, that Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple will extend a temporary closure because of a possible exposure to COVID-19. The temple had been closed since March 9 for maintenance and was to reopen this week.

“Due to a potential COVID-19 exposure, the Oquirrh Mountain Temple, which was been closed for maintenance, will remain closed for an additional week for evaluation,” said Church spokeswoman Irene Caso.

With the addition of several more temples in the United States to the growing list of temples having suspended all operations and ordinances in the wake of the worldwide health crisis, more than 90 of the Church’s temples now are temporarily closed, with numerous Church areas without an temple able to offer living ordinances.

The latest temples to be added Monday, March 23, to the Church’s list on Newsroom’s “Updates on How COVID-19 Is Impacting Saints Worldwide” are the Boston Massachusetts, Dallas Texas, and Indianapolis Indiana temples.

Of 168 temples, 93 temporarily closed

In all, 93 of the Church’s 168 operating temples worldwide have been temporarily suspended, with another seven closed while undergoing scheduled renovations. That leaves 69 temples — mostly in North America — operating on limited hours to provide living sealing, initiatory and endowment ordinances.

The closures mean there are no temples currently open through Europe, Asia and Australia as well as much of South and Central America and Africa.

To date, two temples each are operating in Africa (Durban South Africa and Johannesburg South Africa), South America (Concepción Chile and Montevideo Uruguay) and the South Pacific (Nuku’alofa Tonga and Suva Fiji).

In North America, the United States has 47 of its 81 temples open with adjusted schedules, while Mexico has 12 of its 13 open and Canada three of its eight. Also open is the San José Costa Rica Temple.

Such is the result of COVID-19 and temple worship as the global community take major health precautions to combat the coronavirus in early 2020. Below is the most recent listing of temple closings and renovations, along with temples still operating under directed adjustments.

First letter of temporary adjustments

On Friday, March 13, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles first announced temporary adjustments to temple work in a letter to all Church members.

The scheduling and availability of living ordinances was to take affect March 16, with the following additional instructions:

Where government or other restrictions on public and/or religious gatherings would preclude temple activity, proxy and living ordinances will temporarily be suspended.

Where government or other restrictions do not preclude all temple activity, the following temple ordinances for living persons would be accommodated as capacity permits by appointment only: husband-and-wife and child-to-parents sealing ordinances and living initiatory and endowment ordinances. On a temporary basis, proxy temple ordinances would not be performed.

All patron housing was to be closed.

Additional adjustments announced

As a follow-up to the March 13 letter regarding temple worship, the Church released frequently asked questions on March 16 further explaining temporary temple adjustments.

In an ongoing effort to minimize community spread of COVID-19, Church leaders announced on March 18 additional adjustments relating to temple worship:

Temples will only accept appointments for living ordinances from members residing within the local temple district.

In states, provinces, or regions that have multiple temples, those temples can accept appointments for living ordinances from members within the state, province, or region.

This applies retroactively to previously scheduled appointments. Temple staff will contact all those affected to answer questions and cancel or reschedule appointments.

Temple staff will also attempt to contact those scheduled for living ordinances the day before their appointment to ensure no members of the patron’s attending party are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Members showing symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend the temple.

These policies became effective immediately and will continue until further notice, according to a statement released by Church leaders on March 18. “The Church will continue to monitor conditions around the world and make further adjustments as necessary.”

Latter-day Saints are to consult the individual temple homepages as listed on ChurchofJesusChrist.org to see if their local temples are still open and available to schedule living ordinances.

Some temples are temporarily closed or are coming of closure for scheduled maintenance, such as the Anchorage Alaska, Gilbert Arizona, Gila Valley Arizona and Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico temples. Since they are closed for maintenance and scheduled to reopen with limited operations, they are included below under the “still operating” list.

Temples temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions

NORTH AMERICA AND UTAH AREAS

Arizona: Tucson

Tucson California: Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego

Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego Connecticut: Hartford

Hartford Idaho: Rexburg

Rexburg Illinois: Chicago and Nauvoo

Chicago and Nauvoo Indiana: Indianapolis

Indianapolis Kentucky: Louisville

Louisville Louisiana: Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Massachusetts: Boston

Boston Michigan: Detroit

Detroit Missouri: Kansas City and St. Louis

Kansas City and St. Louis Nevada: Las Vegas and Reno

Las Vegas and Reno New York: Manhattan and Palmyra

Manhattan and Palmyra Ohio: Columbus

Columbus Oregon: Portland

Portland Pennsylvania: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Texas: Dallas

Dallas Utah: Bountiful, Oquirrh Mountain

Bountiful, Oquirrh Mountain Washington: Columbia River and Seattle

Columbia River and Seattle Canada: Halifax, Nova Scotia; Montreal, Quebec; Regina, Saskatchewan; Toronto, Ontario; and Vancouver, British Columbia

Halifax, Nova Scotia; Montreal, Quebec; Regina, Saskatchewan; Toronto, Ontario; and Vancouver, British Columbia Closed for renovations: Mesa Arizona, Washington D.C., Salt Lake Utah and St. George Utah

MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN AREAS

Dominican Republic: Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo El Salvador: San Salvador

San Salvador Guatemala: Guatemala City and Quetzaltenango

Guatemala City and Quetzaltenango Haiti: Port-au-Prince

Port-au-Prince Honduras: Tegucigalpa

Tegucigalpa Mexico: Guadalajara

Guadalajara Panama: Panama City

SOUTH AMERICA AND BRAZIL AREAS

Argentina: Buenos Aires, Córdoba,

Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Bolivia: Cochabamba

Cochabamba Brazil: Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, São Paulo

Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, São Paulo Chile: Santiago

Santiago Colombia: Barranquilla and Bogotá

Barranquilla and Bogotá Ecuador: Guayaquil

Guayaquil Paraguay: Asunción

Asunción Peru: Arequipa, Lima and Trujillo

Arequipa, Lima and Trujillo Venezuela: Caracas

EUROPE AREAS

Denmark: Copenhagen

Copenhagen England: London and Preston

London and Preston Finland: Helsinki

Helsinki France: Paris

Paris Germany: Frankfurt and Freiberg

Frankfurt and Freiberg Italy: Rome

Rome Netherlands: The Hague

The Hague Portugal: Lisbon

Lisbon Spain: Madrid

Madrid Sweden: Stockholm

Stockholm Switzerland: Bern

Bern Ukraine: Kyiv

AFRICA AREAS

DR Congo: Kinshasa

Kinshasa Ghana: Accra

Accra Nigeria: Aba

ASIA AND PHILIPPINES AREAS

Japan: Fukuoka and Sapporo

Fukuoka and Sapporo Philippines: Cebu City and Manila

Cebu City and Manila Korea: Seoul

Seoul Taiwan: Taipei

Taipei Closed for renovations: Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan

PACIFIC AREA

Australia: Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney

Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney Samoa: Apia

Apia Tahiti: Papeete

Papeete Closed for renovations: Hamilton New Zealand

Temples still operating under adjustments

United States

Alabama: Birmingham

Birmingham Alaska: Anchorage

Anchorage Arizona: Gilbert, Phoenix, Snowflake, The Gila Valley

Gilbert, Phoenix, Snowflake, The Gila Valley Colorado: Denver and Fort Collins

Denver and Fort Collins Florida: Fort Lauderdale and Orlando

Fort Lauderdale and Orlando Georgia: Atlanta

Atlanta Hawaii: Kona and Laie

Kona and Laie Idaho: Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian and Twin Falls

Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian and Twin Falls Minnesota: St. Paul

St. Paul Montana: Billings

Billings Nebraska: Winter Quarters

Winter Quarters New Mexico: Albuquerque

Albuquerque North Carolina: Raleigh

Raleigh North Dakota: Bismarck

Bismarck Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Oregon: Medford

Medford South Carolina: Columbia

Columbia Tennessee: Memphis and Nashville

Memphis and Nashville Texas: Houston, Lubbock and San Antonio

Houston, Lubbock and San Antonio Utah: Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Jordan River, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, Vernal

Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Jordan River, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, Vernal Washington: Spokane

Spokane Wyoming: Star Valley

Outside the United States