Watch this time-lapse video of construction on Temple Square and Salt Lake Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently released a time-lapse video showing the first three months of construction on the Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square.

The video is 40 seconds long and highlights progress on the south side of the temple site.

The four-year renovation project began in December 2019. The temple was decommissioned in early January, and crews began demolishing the South Visitors’ Center and parts of the square’s south wall a few weeks later.

Work is currently underway to remove some of the stones and spires damaged in the 5.7 magnitude earthquake in March. The statue of the angel Moroni, which lost its trumpet in the earthquake, will also be temporarily removed.

Abatement work continues to remove lead and asbestos from the existing temple annex on the north side, according to Newsroom. Backfill of the excavated South Visitors’ Center also continues.

To read more updates on the Salt Lake Temple renovation project, visit TempleSquare.org.

The St. George Temple has also been undergoing extensive renovation since November 2019.