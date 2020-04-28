Groundbreaking date announced for Feather River California Temple

The groundbreaking for the Feather River California Temple is scheduled for July 18, the First Presidency announced on Tuesday, April 28.

Elder Scott D. Whiting, first counselor in the North America West Area presidency, will preside at the event. Attendance at the site will be by invitation only. Additional information will be communicated to local Church members.

The 38,000 square-foot temple will sit on a nine-acre site at 1470 Butte House Road in Yuba City, California. A new meetinghouse and distribution center will be built next to the temple, according to Newsroom.

President Russell M. Nelson announced Yuba City as a new temple location during the October 2018 general conference, with the temple later given its Feather River California name. Yuba City Mayor Preet Didbal issued a statement pledging support for the future temple following the announcement.

“I’m excited The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints chose Yuba City to locate their next temple. I know the members of the Church in our city, region and Northern California will benefit from this important religious facility,” he wrote.

“Yuba City is the ideal location for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days to build a temple. Known for our diversity, our city embraces all cultures and religious beliefs. I look forward to working with the Church to ensure a smooth and efficient processing of this project.”

The Feather River temple will be California’s eighth temple. Other temples are located in San Diego, Sacramento, Redlands, Oakland, Newport Beach, Los Angeles and Fresno.