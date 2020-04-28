See interior renderings for the Tooele Valley Utah Temple

Interior renderings for the Tooele Valley Utah Temple were released on Tuesday, April 28.

The temple’s design features a cast-stone exterior with copper shingles and native flowers to the Tooele Valley, including cliffrose and silvery lupine. Bill Williams, director of temple design for the Church, told Newsroom he and other architects drew details from nearby historic tabernacles in planning for this temple.

An exterior rendering released on April 7 depicts the three-story, 70,000-square foot temple, which will be located northwest of the intersection of Erda Way and Highway 36 in Erda, Utah.

A rendering of the Tooele Valley Utah Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Brent Roberts, managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department, commented on the renderings of the temple. “These beautiful renderings depict the care and attention to detail that will go into the construction of this house of the Lord,” he said.

“We believe this will be a place where Latter-day Saints in the Tooele Valley and beyond can go to obtain peace and divine direction in their lives.”

President Russell M. Nelson announced the Tooele Valley Utah Temple during the April 2019 general conference. A groundbreaking date has not yet been set.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples. During the April general conference, President Nelson announced a temple in Syracuse. Temples have also been announced in Orem, Layton and Taylorsville, and a temple in Saratoga Springs is currently under construction.

A rendering of a sealing room inside the Tooele Valley Utah Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

A rendering of the lobby in the Tooele Valley Utah Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

A rendering of the celestial room inside the Tooele Valley Utah Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.