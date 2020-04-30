Church announces dedication, open house dates for Winnipeg Manitoba Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced open house and dedication dates for the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple.

The public open house will be held daily from Thursday, Oct. 22, through Saturday, Oct. 31, with the exception of Sunday, Oct. 25. Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside over three dedicatory sessions on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m., according to the Thursday, April 30, Newsroom release.

Church leaders will speak at a devotional for youth ages 12-18 the evening before the temple dedication.

A cityscape of Winnipeg, Manitoba, where President Russell M. Nelson stopped during a three-day trip to central and eastern Canada Aug. 17-19, 2018. Credit: Leslie Nilsson, Intellectual Reserve, Inc., Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

This devotional and all three dedicatory sessions will be broadcast to meetinghouses in the temple district, which includes the 4,500 Church members in Manitoba’s 14 congregations. Latter-day Saints in these areas currently are assigned to either of the temple districts for the Regina Saskatchewan, or Bismarck North Dakota temples.

The Winnipeg temple was announced by President Thomas S. Monson in the April 2011 general conference. Elder Larry Y. Wilson, a General Authority Seventy, presided at its groundbreaking on Dec. 3, 2016.

President Russell M. Nelson and other Church leaders participating in the Winnipeg stop of his August 2018 ministry in central and eastern Canada visited the temple’s construction site on Aug. 17. At the time, the temple consisted of only ground-level concrete footings and foundation.

Members in Winnipeg, Manitoba, wait for a devotional to begin featuring President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. President Nelson visited three cities in central and eastern Canada Aug. 17-19. Credit: Leslie Nilsson, Intellectual Reserve, Inc., Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The Church currently has 168 operating temples worldwide, with a previously scheduled open house and dedication of the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple postponed indefinitely because of current COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

The Winnipeg Manitoba Temple will become the Church’s ninth temple in Canada.