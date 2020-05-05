Residential community planned near Tooele Valley Utah Temple site

A new residential community proposed by a tax-paying real estate investment affiliate of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is planned to be built around the site of the Tooele Valley Utah Temple.

Suburban Land Reserve, Inc. (SLR), the Church’s affiliate, released renderings and a site plan via Newsroom on May 5 showing what the community will look like.

Awaiting approval by the Tooele County Commission, the concept plan includes more than 32 acres of open space, parks and walking trails. Single-family homes are to be built on a variety of lot sizes, in addition to a 55+ active adult community of attached homes.

The overhead view in the middle of the regional park, looking east. This is an artist’s rendering of a portion of the planned residential community near the site of the Tooele Valley Utah Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Ashley Powell, managing director of Investment Properties, said the development will improve and enhance the vacant land around the temple site for future generations.

“We are committed to developing a vibrant neighborhood where people of different ages and income levels will enjoy living within walking distance of the temple,” Powell said. “The temple’s timeless architecture and manicured grounds will be a beautiful, enduring central feature of the community for all who will live there, regardless of religious affiliation.”

Site plan of the proposed residential community near the site of the Tooele Valley Utah Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Steve Romney, president of SLR, said, “In addition to contributing to needed utility infrastructure around the temple, this community will help protect the temple and create a place where people can enjoy the setting of this sacred building in ways that are important and meaningful to them.”

To ensure the concept plan meets land-use standards and regulations, SLR is working closely with Tooele County elected officials, Tooele County planning staff and the Utah Department of Transportation, according to the release.

Local government approval of the concept plan and market demand will determine the timeline for construction. A groundbreaking date for the temple has not yet been set.

An exterior rendering released on April 7 depicts the three-story, 70,000 square foot Tooele Valley temple, which will be located northwest of the intersection of Erda Way and Highway 36 in Erda, Utah.

A rendering of the Tooele Valley Utah Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Interior renderings released on April 28 depict the temple’s design, which features a cast-stone exterior with copper shingles and flowers native to the Tooele Valley, including cliffrose and silvery lupine.