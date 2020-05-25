Latest temple updates: 66 temples in limited reopening as 14 temples start Phase 1 on June 1

For the fourth time in as many weeks, more than 10 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been identified to reopen for limited husband-and-wife sealing ordinances.

On Monday, May 25, 14 temples — including the first four in Australia as well as others in Canada, Japan and the Netherlands and in seven locations in the United States — were announced for Phase 1 reopening on Monday, June 1.

Added to the temples identified for similar Phase 1 opening in each of the three previous weeks, the June 1 group brings the number of reopening temples to 66 of the Church’s total 168 operating temples worldwide.

The recent additions include the first temples reopening in the Church’s Pacific Area. Also, all operating temples in the Utah Area are in the initial Phase 1 status, excluding the Salt Lake and St. George Utah temples that are closed for lengthy renovation efforts.

In all, Phase 1 reopenings have occurred or will be occurring in 10 different nations and 23 states.

After a six-week period where all temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were closed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the First Presidency announced its four-phased temple-reopening plan via a letter sent to general and local leaders dated Thursday, May 7.

The phases are:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only. Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions.

Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions. Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations.

Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations. Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed.

Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed. Phase 4: Open for full operations. The Church will resume regular temple operations.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Southeast | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

North America Central Area

Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Calgary Alberta Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

— Phase 1 begins June 1. Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Chicago Illinois Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Meridian Idaho Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Nauvoo Illinois Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

— Phase 1 begins June 1. Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Rexburg Idaho Temple — Closed.

— Closed. St. Louis Missouri Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

— Phase 1 begins June 1. St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

North America Northeast Area

Boston Massachusetts Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Columbus Ohio Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Detroit Michigan Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Hartford Connecticut Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Indianapolis Indiana Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Manhattan New York Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Montreal Quebec Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Palmyra New York Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Toronto Ontario Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

— Phase 1 begins June 1. Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Columbia South Carolina Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Raleigh North Carolina Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

North America Southwest Area

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

— Phase 1 begins June 1. Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Las Vegas Nevada Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Lubbock Texas Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Reno Nevada Temple — Closed.

— Closed. San Antonio Texas Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

— Phase 1 begins June 1. Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as ofMay 18.

North America West Area

Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Columbia River Washington Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Fresno California Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Kona Hawaii Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Laie Hawaii Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Los Angeles California Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Medford Oregon Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Newport Beach California Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Oakland California Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Portland Oregon Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Redlands California Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Sacramento California Temple — Closed.

— Closed. San Diego California Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Seattle Washington Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Spokane Washington Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Vancouver British Columbia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

Utah Area

Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Vernal Utah Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

— Phase 1 begins June 1. NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.

Africa Southeast Area

Durban South Africa Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — Closed.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Accra Ghana Temple — Closed.

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

— Phase 1 begins June 1. Sapporo Japan Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Curitiba Brazil Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Fortaleza Brazil Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Manaus Brazil Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Recife Brazil Temple — Closed.

— Closed. São Paulo Brazil Temple — Closed.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — Closed.

Central America Area

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Panama City Panama Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — Closed.

— Closed. San José Costa Rica Temple — Closed.

— Closed. San Salvador El Salvador Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — Closed.

Europe Area

Bern Switzerland Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Lisbon Portugal Temple — Closed.

— Closed. London England Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Madrid Spain Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Paris France Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Preston England Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Rome Italy Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. The Hague Netherlands Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

Europe East Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.

Mexico Area

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Guadalajara Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Mexico City Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Monterrey Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Mérida Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Oaxaca Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tampico Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tijuana Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Veracruz Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Villahermosa Mexico Temple — Closed.

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Pacific Area

Adelaide Australia Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

— Phase 1 begins June 1. Apia Samoa Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Brisbane Australia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Melbourne Australia Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

— Phase 1 begins June 1. Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Papeete Tahiti Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Perth Australia Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

— Phase 1 begins June 1. Suva Fiji Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Sydney Australia Temple — Phase 1 begins June 1.

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Manila Philippines Temple — Closed.

South America Northwest

Arequipa Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Bogotá Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Caracas Venezuela Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Lima Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Trujillo Peru Temple — Closed.

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Concepción Chile Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Córdoba Argentina Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Montevideo Uruguay Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Santiago Chile Temple — Closed.

