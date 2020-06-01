Latest temple updates: 77 temples in limited reopening as 11 more temples start Phase 1 on June 8

For the fifth time in as many weeks, more than 10 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been identified to reopen for limited husband-and-wife sealing ordinances.
On Monday, June 1, 11 additional temples were announced for Phase 1 reopening on Monday, June 8. They included the first two on the African continent — in Ghana and Nigeria of the Church’s Africa West Area — as well as others in Japan, Portugal, Tahiti and the states of Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Nevada and Texas in the United States.
Added to the temples identified for similar Phase 1 opening in each of the four previous weeks, the June 8 group brings the number of reopening temples to 77 of the Church’s total 168 operating temples worldwide.
In all, Phase 1 reopenings have occurred or will be occurring in 14 different nations and 25 states.
After a six-week period where all temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were closed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the First Presidency announced its four-phased temple-reopening plan via a letter sent to general and local leaders dated Thursday, May 7.
The phases are:
- Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only. Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions.
- Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations.
- Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed.
- Phase 4: Open for full operations. The Church will resume regular temple operations.
Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.
United States and Canada
North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah
Outside the United States and Canada
Africa Southeast | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South
North America Central Area
- Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
- Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Chicago Illinois Temple — Closed.
- Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Meridian Idaho Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
- Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
- Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Rexburg Idaho Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
- St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
- St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
North America Northeast Area
- Boston Massachusetts Temple — Closed.
- Columbus Ohio Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Detroit Michigan Temple — Closed.
- Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — Closed.
- Hartford Connecticut Temple — Closed.
- Indianapolis Indiana Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
- Manhattan New York Temple — Closed.
- Montreal Quebec Temple — Closed.
- Palmyra New York Temple — Closed.
- Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — Closed.
- Toronto Ontario Temple — Closed.
- Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations
North America Southeast Area
- Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
- Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Columbia South Carolina Temple — Closed.
- Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
- Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
North America Southwest Area
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
- Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Las Vegas Nevada Temple — Closed.
- Lubbock Texas Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
- Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Reno Nevada Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
- San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
- Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
North America West Area
- Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Columbia River Washington Temple — Closed.
- Fresno California Temple — Closed.
- Kona Hawaii Temple — Closed.
- Laie Hawaii Temple — Closed.
- Los Angeles California Temple — Closed.
- Medford Oregon Temple — Closed.
- Newport Beach California Temple — Closed.
- Oakland California Temple — Closed.
- Portland Oregon Temple — Closed.
- Redlands California Temple — Closed.
- Sacramento California Temple — Closed.
- San Diego California Temple — Closed.
- Seattle Washington Temple — Closed.
- Spokane Washington Temple — Closed.
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
Utah Area
- Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.
- St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
- NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Africa Southeast Area
- Durban South Africa Temple — Closed.
- Johannesburg South Africa Temple — Closed.
- Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — Closed.
Africa West Area
- Aba Nigeria Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
- Accra Ghana Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
Asia Area
- Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
Asia North Area
- Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
- Sapporo Japan Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
- Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.
Brazil Area
- Campinas Brazil Temple — Closed.
- Curitiba Brazil Temple — Closed.
- Fortaleza Brazil Temple — Closed.
- Manaus Brazil Temple — Closed.
- Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — Closed.
- Recife Brazil Temple — Closed.
- São Paulo Brazil Temple — Closed.
Caribbean Area
- Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — Closed.
- Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — Closed.
Central America Area
- Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Closed.
- Panama City Panama Temple — Closed.
- Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — Closed.
- San José Costa Rica Temple — Closed.
- San Salvador El Salvador Temple — Closed.
- Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — Closed.
Europe Area
- Bern Switzerland Temple — Closed.
- Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
- Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
- Lisbon Portugal Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
- London England Temple — Closed.
- Madrid Spain Temple — Closed.
- Paris France Temple — Closed.
- Preston England Temple — Closed.
- Rome Italy Temple — Closed.
- Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
- The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
Europe East Area
- Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.
Mexico Area
- Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — Closed.
- Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — Closed.
- Guadalajara Mexico Temple — Closed.
- Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — Closed.
- Mexico City Mexico Temple — Closed.
- Monterrey Mexico Temple — Closed.
- Mérida Mexico Temple — Closed.
- Oaxaca Mexico Temple — Closed.
- Tampico Mexico Temple — Closed.
- Tijuana Mexico Temple — Closed.
- Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — Closed.
- Veracruz Mexico Temple — Closed.
- Villahermosa Mexico Temple — Closed.
Middle East / Africa North
- No operating temples
Pacific Area
- Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
- Apia Samoa Temple — Closed.
- Brisbane Australia Temple — Closed.
- Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
- Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — Closed.
- Papeete Tahiti Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
- Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
- Suva Fiji Temple — Closed.
- Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
Philippines Area
- Cebu City Philippines Temple — Closed.
- Manila Philippines Temple — Closed.
South America Northwest
- Arequipa Peru Temple — Closed.
- Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Closed.
- Bogotá Colombia Temple — Closed.
- Caracas Venezuela Temple — Closed.
- Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — Closed.
- Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — Closed.
- Lima Peru Temple — Closed.
- Trujillo Peru Temple — Closed.
South America South
- Asunción Paraguay Temple — Closed.
- Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — Closed.
- Concepción Chile Temple — Closed.
- Córdoba Argentina Temple — Closed.
- Montevideo Uruguay Temple — Closed.
- Santiago Chile Temple — Closed.
