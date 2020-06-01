Latest temple updates: 77 temples in limited reopening as 11 more temples start Phase 1 on June 8

The Lisbon Portugal Temple.
The Lisbon Portugal Temple. Credit: Scott Taylor
The Accra Ghana Temple.
The Accra Ghana Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
The Papeete Tahiti Temple.
The Papeete Tahiti Temple. Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

For the fifth time in as many weeks, more than 10 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been identified to reopen for limited husband-and-wife sealing ordinances.

On Monday, June 1, 11 additional temples were announced for Phase 1 reopening on Monday, June 8. They included the first two on the African continent — in Ghana and Nigeria of the Church’s Africa West Area — as well as others in Japan, Portugal, Tahiti and the states of Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Nevada and Texas in the United States.

Added to the temples identified for similar Phase 1 opening in each of the four previous weeks, the June 8 group brings the number of reopening temples to 77 of the Church’s total 168 operating temples worldwide.

In all, Phase 1 reopenings have occurred or will be occurring in 14 different nations and 25 states.

After a six-week period where all temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were closed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the First Presidency announced its four-phased temple-reopening plan via a letter sent to general and local leaders dated Thursday, May 7.

The phases are:

  • Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only. Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions.
  • Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations.
  • Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed.
  • Phase 4: Open for full operations. The Church will resume regular temple operations.

Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Southeast | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

North America Central Area

  • Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
  • Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Chicago Illinois Temple — Closed.
  • Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Meridian Idaho Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
  • Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
  • Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Rexburg Idaho Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
  • St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
  • St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
North America Northeast Area

  • Boston Massachusetts Temple — Closed.
  • Columbus Ohio Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Detroit Michigan Temple — Closed.
  • Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — Closed.
  • Hartford Connecticut Temple — Closed.
  • Indianapolis Indiana Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
  • Manhattan New York Temple — Closed.
  • Montreal Quebec Temple — Closed.
  • Palmyra New York Temple — Closed.
  • Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — Closed.
  • Toronto Ontario Temple — Closed.
  • Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations
North America Southeast Area

  • Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
  • Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Columbia South Carolina Temple — Closed.
  • Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
  • Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
North America Southwest Area

  • Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
  • Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Las Vegas Nevada Temple — Closed.
  • Lubbock Texas Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
  • Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.
  • Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Reno Nevada Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
  • San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
  • Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
North America West Area

  • Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Columbia River Washington Temple — Closed.
  • Fresno California Temple — Closed.
  • Kona Hawaii Temple — Closed.
  • Laie Hawaii Temple — Closed.
  • Los Angeles California Temple — Closed.
  • Medford Oregon Temple — Closed.
  • Newport Beach California Temple — Closed.
  • Oakland California Temple — Closed.
  • Portland Oregon Temple — Closed.
  • Redlands California Temple — Closed.
  • Sacramento California Temple — Closed.
  • San Diego California Temple — Closed.
  • Seattle Washington Temple — Closed.
  • Spokane Washington Temple — Closed.
  • Vancouver British Columbia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
Utah Area

  • Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.
  • St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.
  • Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
  • NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.
Africa Southeast Area

  • Durban South Africa Temple — Closed.
  • Johannesburg South Africa Temple — Closed.
  • Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — Closed.
Africa West Area

  • Aba Nigeria Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
  • Accra Ghana Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
Asia Area

  • Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.
  • Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
Asia North Area

  • Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
  • Sapporo Japan Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
  • Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.
Brazil Area

  • Campinas Brazil Temple — Closed.
  • Curitiba Brazil Temple — Closed.
  • Fortaleza Brazil Temple — Closed.
  • Manaus Brazil Temple — Closed.
  • Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — Closed.
  • Recife Brazil Temple — Closed.
  • São Paulo Brazil Temple — Closed.
Caribbean Area

  • Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — Closed.
  • Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — Closed.
Central America Area

  • Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Closed.
  • Panama City Panama Temple — Closed.
  • Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — Closed.
  • San José Costa Rica Temple — Closed.
  • San Salvador El Salvador Temple — Closed.
  • Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — Closed.
Europe Area

  • Bern Switzerland Temple — Closed.
  • Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.
  • Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.
  • Lisbon Portugal Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
  • London England Temple — Closed.
  • Madrid Spain Temple — Closed.
  • Paris France Temple — Closed.
  • Preston England Temple — Closed.
  • Rome Italy Temple — Closed.
  • Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.
  • The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
Europe East Area

  • Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.
Mexico Area

  • Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — Closed.
  • Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — Closed.
  • Guadalajara Mexico Temple — Closed.
  • Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — Closed.
  • Mexico City Mexico Temple — Closed.
  • Monterrey Mexico Temple — Closed.
  • Mérida Mexico Temple — Closed.
  • Oaxaca Mexico Temple — Closed.
  • Tampico Mexico Temple — Closed.
  • Tijuana Mexico Temple — Closed.
  • Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — Closed.
  • Veracruz Mexico Temple — Closed.
  • Villahermosa Mexico Temple — Closed.
Middle East / Africa North

  • No operating temples

Pacific Area

  • Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
  • Apia Samoa Temple — Closed.
  • Brisbane Australia Temple — Closed.
  • Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.
  • Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
  • Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — Closed.
  • Papeete Tahiti Temple — Phase 1 begins June 8.
  • Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
  • Suva Fiji Temple — Closed.
  • Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.
Philippines Area

  • Cebu City Philippines Temple  — Closed.
  • Manila Philippines Temple — Closed.        
South America Northwest

  • Arequipa Peru Temple — Closed.
  • Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Closed.
  • Bogotá Colombia Temple — Closed.
  • Caracas Venezuela Temple — Closed.
  • Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — Closed.
  • Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — Closed.
  • Lima Peru Temple — Closed.
  • Trujillo Peru Temple — Closed.
South America South

  • Asunción Paraguay Temple — Closed.
  • Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — Closed.
  • Concepción Chile Temple — Closed.
  • Córdoba Argentina Temple — Closed.
  • Montevideo Uruguay Temple — Closed.
  • Santiago Chile Temple — Closed.
