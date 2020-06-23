Rendering of Mendoza Argentina Temple released

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the exterior rendering, site location and initial design plans for the Mendoza Argentina Temple.

Plans call for a temple of approximately 21,000 square feet with a single spire, according to the Tuesday, June 23 announcement.

An adjacent meetinghouse and temple patron housing will also be built on the temple site, located along Avenida Champagnat between Calle Dr. Pose and Calle Dr. Coni E., on the western edge of Mendoza’s northern suburb of Las Heras.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Mendoza, Argentina, on Oct. 7, 2018, one of 12 temples announced during the October 2018 general conference. It was the fourth temple announced for the South America nation, with a fifth announced earlier this year.

The country’s first — the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — was dedicated in 1986, with the second coming nearly three decades later, with the 2015 dedication of the Córdoba Argentina Temple.

The Salta Argentina Temple was announced six months before the Mendoza temple in the April 2018 general conference; its Aug. 15 groundbreaking was announced earlier this month.

The Bahia Blanca Argentina Temple — the fifth for Argentina, home to 470,843 Latter-day Saints in 78 stakes and 734 congregations — was announced in April 2020 general conference.

Latter-day Saints in Mendoza are part of the Córdoba Argentina Temple district, with that temple more than 400 miles away to the northeast. The Santiago Chile Temple is only some 120 miles to the west, but the route by car or bus is double the distance and time-consuming over the rugged Andes Mountains.