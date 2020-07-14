First Presidency approves official name of Washington County temple as Red Cliffs Utah Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Twitter today that the official name of what was previously known as the Washington County Utah Temple — the second in the city of St. George, Utah — will be the Red Cliffs Utah Temple.

Newsroom stated the First Presidency approved the official name on June 19.

The First Presidency has approved that the name of the Washington County Utah Temple be changed to the Red Cliffs Utah Temple.

The temple, which will be located just northeast of 3000 East 1580 South in St. George, was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the October 2018 general conference.

Plans for the Red Cliffs Utah Temple indicate the structure will be three levels and approximately 90,000 square feet on a 14-acre site. An official groundbreaking ceremony has not yet been scheduled.

The St. George Utah Temple, one of the original pioneer-era temples, was dedicated in 1877. It closed last year in November for an extensive renovation and is projected to reopen sometime in 2022.

The changing of temple names from an announced location to a different and official name isn’t new. Temples are generally announced for a specific city or geographic area, with official names later updated prior to groundbreaking.

Besides the Washington County / Red Cliffs name, another recent example is the temple identified for Yuba City, California. Also announced in October 2018 general conference by President Nelson, that temple was officially named the Feather River California Temple, with its groundbreaking scheduled for Saturday, July 18.

Other examples include the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple, announced as a second temple in Lima; the Alabang Philippines Temple, announced as a temple in the greater Manila area to join the existing Manila Philippines Temple; and the Provo City Center Temple, which was announced as a temple being constructed within the burned-out shell of the former Provo Tabernacle.