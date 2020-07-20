Latest temple updates: See which 12 temples are moving into Phase 2 reopening for all living ordinances

Four months after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints closed all 168 of its operating temples due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and two and a half months after the first 17 temples reopened for limited sealing ordinances, the Church will move 12 of its temples into the second phase of a four-phase reopening, with Phase 2 allowing for all living ordinances by appointment.

Today’s announcement identified the 12 temples for Phase 2 reopening on Monday, July 27, as well as another three temples moving from a closed status to Phase 1 on the same day. The 12 temples to begin Phase 2 are the Billings Montana, Bismarck North Dakota, Columbus Ohio, Copenhagen Denmark, Frankfurt Germany, Freiberg Germany, Helsinki Finland, Seoul Korea, Stockholm Sweden, Taipei Taiwan, The Hague Netherlands and Winter Quarters Nebraska temples.

In all, Phase 2 reopenings will be occurring in eight nations across three continents, including in four states in the United States.

Phase 2 status designates the temple as open for all living ordinances only, with those ordinances only scheduled by appointment. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with no proxy temple work done for deceased individuals.

Also, Phase 2 still keeps patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations closed.

The July 20 announcement of temple reopenings includes three temples — the Columbia River Washington, Guayaquil Ecuador and Preston England temples — to begin Phase 1 on July 27, reopening for limited living husband-and-wife sealings, the only by-appointment ordinances being performed in the first phase.

As of July 27, 125 of the Church’s 168 temples worldwide will be open or scheduled to be open for limited operations, in either Phase 2 or Phase 1.

The Guayaquil Ecuador Temple reopening is the first in the Church’s South America Northwest Area, while the reopening of the Columbia River Washington Temple means that the Chicago Illinois Temple remains the only temple among the 89 total in the United States and Canada still is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase 1 reopenings — the first of which were announced for May 11 and continued for 11 weeks — have occurred or will be occurring in 29 nations and 34 states.

Phase 1 temple reopenings to date by Church areas include:

84 of the 89 temples in the six North America and Utah areas, with one closed and four under renovation.

12 of the 14 temples in the two Europe areas, with two closed.

10 of the 12 temples in the Pacific and Philippines areas, with one closed and one under renovation.

Nine of the 21 temples in the Brazil and two South America areas, with 12 closed.

Four of the five temples in the two Africa areas, with one closed.

Four of the six temples in the two Asia areas, with two closed for renovation.

Two of the 21 temples in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas, with 19 closed.

Of the Church’s 43 operating temples still closed, seven closures are for major renovations — the Mesa Arizona, Salt Lake, St. George Utah and Washington D.C. temples in the United States and the Hamilton New Zealand, Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan temples.

Outside of the 28 pandemic-closed temples in the Mexico, Central America and South America areas, the others remaining temporarily closed are the Chicago Illinois Temple in the United States and the Bern Switzerland, Campinas Brazil, Cebu City Philippines, Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Kyiv Ukraine temples.

The first temples to close because of coronavirus concerns were in Asia in late February — the Taipei Taiwan, Seoul Korea, Fukuoka Japan and Sapporo Japan temples. When the Church determined to close all operating temples on March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, operations at 111 temples of its 168 temples had ceased.

Six weeks later, the First Presidency announced its four-phased temple-reopening plan via a letter sent to general and local leaders dated Thursday, May 7.

The phases are:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only. Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions.

Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions. Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations.

Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations. Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed.

Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed. Phase 4: Open for full operations. The Church will resume regular temple operations.

Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Southeast | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

North America Central Area

Billings Montana Temple — Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 18.

— Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 18. Bismarck North Dakota Temple — Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 18.

— Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 18. Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Chicago Illinois Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 18.

North America Northeast Area

Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Columbus Ohio Temple — Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29 .

— In Phase 1, as of June 29 Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

North America Southwest Area

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

North America West Area

Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Columbia River Washington Temple — Phase 1 begins July 27.

— Phase 1 begins July 27. Fresno California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Oakland California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Redlands California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. San Diego California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Vancouver British Columbia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

Utah Area

Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.

Africa Southeast Area

Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — Closed.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Taipei Taiwan Temple — Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 18.

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Seoul Korea Temple — Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 18.

— Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 18. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15 .

In Phase 1, as of June 15 Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 22.

Central America Area

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Panama City Panama Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — Closed.

— Closed. San José Costa Rica Temple — Closed.

— Closed. San Salvador El Salvador Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — Closed.

Europe Area

Bern Switzerland Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Copenhagen Denmark Temple — Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 18.

— Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 18. Frankfurt Germany Temple — Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Freiberg Germany Temple — Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Helsinki Finland Temple — Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. London England Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Paris France Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 22.

In Phase 1, as of June 22. Preston England Temple — Phase 1 begins July 27.

— Phase 1 begins July 27. Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Stockholm Sweden Temple — Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of May 11. The Hague Netherlands Temple — Phase 2 begins July 27; in Phase 1, as of June 1.

Europe East Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.

Mexico Area

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Mexico City Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Monterrey Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Mérida Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Oaxaca Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tampico Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tijuana Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Veracruz Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Villahermosa Mexico Temple — Closed.

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Pacific Area

Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 22.

— In Phase 1, as of June 22. Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 22.

— In Phase 1, as of June 22. Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

South America Northwest

Arequipa Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Bogotá Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Caracas Venezuela Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — Phase 1 begins July 27.

— Phase 1 begins July 27. Lima Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Trujillo Peru Temple — Closed.

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Concepción Chile Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Córdoba Argentina Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Santiago Chile Temple — Closed.

