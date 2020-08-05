Church announces groundbreaking, releases rendering for the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently announced the groundbreaking for the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. In conjunction with the announcement, the Church also released a rendering of the future temple.

Elder José Bernardo Hernandez Orellana, an Area Seventy, will preside at the event. Attendance at the site will be by invitation only.

The San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple will be the second temple in the Central American nation. The Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple was dedicated by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, who was then second counselor in the First Presidency, in March 2013.

At the time the temple was announced in April 2019 general conference, Latter-day Saint and San Pedro Sula resident Roger Zavala said he felt his heart would burst with joy when he heard President Russell M. Nelson announce that his country’s second temple would be built in his hometown.

“Our hearts are filled with joy knowing that so many faithful members here are helping to make this temple possible through their faithfulness and service,” he said. “Both our families on earth and our relatives on the other side of the veil will be blessed for eternity.”

In 1980, Church membership in Honduras was 6,300. Today, there are four missions and roughly 180,000 Church members in 239 congregations.

During his visit to Honduras to dedicate the Tegucigalpa temple, President Uchtdorf recognized three characteristics that are typical for the members of Honduras: First, they have a love of God. Second, they have a love of family. And third, they have a love of country.

That three-pronged devotion makes faithful Latter-day Saint Hondurans a natural fit for the temple, observed President Uchtdorf.