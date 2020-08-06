Groundbreaking date announced for Brasilia Brazil Temple — the country’s 10th temple

The groundbreaking for the Brasilia Brazil Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

An exterior rendering was released earlier on Feb. 26. Brazil native Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Brazil Area, will preside at the event. Attendance at the event will be by invitation only.

The planned single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet will be built on a six-acre site at SGA/Norte Quadra 612 – Lote “C” in Brasilia, Brazil’s capital city. A new meetinghouse and patron housing will also be built on the site.

President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build the 10th temple for Brazil during the April 2017 general conference. The seven temples in operation in Brazil are the Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife and Sao Paulo temples.

The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple groundbreaking was held on March 4, 2017, but plans to dedicate the temple were postponed on March 18 due to COVID-19 concerns. President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Salvador in October 2018 general conference. Ground was broken for the Belem Brazil Temple on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

Besides the 11 temples either in operation, announced or under construction, there are 35 missions and more than 1.4 million members in close to 2,000 congregations throughout the vast South American country. Brazil has the most members of the Church in the world after the United States and Mexico.