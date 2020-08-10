Latest temple updates: Reopenings include 17 temples — 10 in Utah — resuming the performance of all living ordinances

After a week of no announced changes in status of temples affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced reopenings that would more than double the 12 temples currently performing all ordinances for living individuals.

Today’s announcement of 17 temples moving to Phase 2 of the Church’s four-phased temple reopening plan is effective Aug. 17 and includes 10 temples in Utah, three elsewhere in the United States, three in Australia and one in Europe.

Also, three temples — two in Mexico and one in Europe — that have been closed since late March will reopen in Phase 1 for limited living husband-and-wife sealings.

With Utah’s larger temples and the more dense concentration of Latter-day Saints in the state’s temple districts, the Church has established a priority order for patrons scheduling appointments for living temple ordinances.

“Temples in Utah are anticipated to be very busy, so priority will be given first to living persons who are to be sealed, next to missionaries currently serving in the field, and then to missionaries who are preparing to depart, based on their departure date,” according to Newsroom’s report on the Aug. 10 announcement.

The 17 temples to begin Phase 2 operations on Aug. 17 include:

Adelaide Australia Temple

Anchorage Alaska Temple

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Brisbane Australia Tempe

Cedar City Utah Tempe

Logan Utah Temple

London England Temple

Nauvoo Illinois Temple

Medford Oregon Temple

Mount Timpanogos Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Perth Australia Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Vernal Utah Temple

And the three temples reopening in Phase 1 on Aug. 17 include:

Bern Switzerland Temple

Oaxaca Mexico Temple

Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple

As of Aug. 17, 130 of the Church’s 168 temples worldwide will be open for limited operations, including 29 in Phase 2 and another 101 in Phase 1.

The 10 Phase 2 reopenings in Utah are the first in the state where 15 temples have reopened and been operating in Phase 1 for nearly three months. And when compared to the 10 Utah temples set for Phase 2 reopening, the 12 temples that first moved into Phase 2 on July 27 are smaller temples with large, geographic temple districts, serving fewer temple patrons.

The temples moved previously to Phase 2 include the Billings Montana, Bismarck North Dakota, Columbus Ohio and Winter Quarters Nebraska temples in the United States; the Seoul Korea and Taipei Taiwan temples in Asia; and the Copenhagen Denmark, Frankfurt Germany, Freiberg Germany, Helsinki Finland, Stockholm Sweden and The Hague Netherlands temples in Europe.

Each reopening considers local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Newsroom release.

Precautions for temple workers and patrons at temples operating in Phase 1 and Phase 2 include wearing masks at all times, limiting the number of patrons in the temple at a time, operating with minimal staff in the temple, sanitizing after each temple ceremony, maintaining careful social distancing and seating arrangements and — for Phase 2 — performing temperature checks at the entrance.

Of the Church’s remaining 38 temples still closed, seven are undergoing extensive renovations. Of the 31 other yet-to-reopen temples, 28 of those are in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; the other three still closed are the Chicago Illinois, Kyiv Ukraine and Cebu City Philippines temples.

Since early May, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1 or Phase 2 status the following week.

Following the March 25 closing of all temples, the Church reopened its first 17 temples in Phase 1 on May 11. By Aug. 17, Phase 1 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 32 nations and 34 states in the United States.

By the same Aug. 17 date, Phase 2 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 10 nations across four continents and in eight states.

Phase 2 designates a temple as open for all living ordinances only, scheduled by appointment only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with no proxy temple work done for deceased individuals. Also, Phase 2 still keeps patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations closed.

Temple reopenings to date, by Church areas, include:

· 84 of the 89 temples in the six North America and Utah areas, with one still closed and four under renovation. Four of the 84 reopened temples are in Phase 2, with 13 more moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Aug. 17 and the other 67 in Phase 1.

· 13 of the 14 temples in the two Europe areas, with one closed. Six of the 13 reopened temples are in Phase 2, another one moves from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Aug. 17 and the other six are in Phase 1.

· 10 of the 12 temples in the Pacific and Philippines areas, with one closed and one under renovation. Three of the 10 reopened temples will be moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Aug. 17, with the other seven in Phase 1.

· 10 of the 21 temples in the Brazil and two South America areas, with 11 closed. All 10 reopened temples are in Phase 1.

· All five of the temples in the three Africa areas are reopened, all in Phase 1.

· Four of the six temples in the two Asia areas, with two closed for renovation. Two of the four reopened temples are in Phase 2, the other two are in Phase 1.

· Four of the 21 temples in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas, with 17 closed. All four reopened temples are in Phase 1.

The seven temples closed for major renovations are the Mesa Arizona, Salt Lake, St. George Utah and Washington D.C. temples in the United States and the Hamilton New Zealand, Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan temples elsewhere.

The first temples to close because of coronavirus concerns in late February were in Asia — the Taipei Taiwan, Seoul Korea, Fukuoka Japan and Sapporo Japan temples. When the Church determined to close all operating temples on March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, operations at 111 temples of its 168 temples had ceased.

Six weeks later, the First Presidency announced its four-phased temple-reopening plan via a letter sent to general and local leaders dated Thursday, May 7.

The phases are:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only. Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions.

Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions. Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations.

Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations. Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed.

Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed. Phase 4: Open for full operations. The Church will resume regular temple operations.

Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South |Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

North America Central Area

Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Chicago Illinois Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Nauvoo Illinois Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of June 1.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of June 1. Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

North America Northeast Area

Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Columbus Ohio Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations.

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29 .

— In Phase 1, as of June 29 Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

North America Southwest Area

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

North America West Area

Anchorage Alaska Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 27.

— In Phase 1, as of July 27. Fresno California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Medford Oregon Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of June 15.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of June 15. Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Oakland California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Redlands California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. San Diego California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Vancouver British Columbia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

Utah Area

Bountiful Utah Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Brigham City Utah Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Cedar City Utah Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Logan Utah Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Ogden Utah Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Payson Utah Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Provo City Center Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Provo Utah Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Vernal Utah Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of June 1.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of June 1. NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.

Africa Central Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 3.

Africa South Area

Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15 .

In Phase 1, as of June 15 Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 22.

Central America Area

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Panama City Panama Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — Closed.

— Closed. San José Costa Rica Temple — Closed.

— Closed. San Salvador El Salvador Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — Closed.

Europe Area

Bern Switzerland Temple — Phase 1 begins Aug. 17.

— Phase 1 begins Aug. 17. Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. London England Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of July 20.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of July 20. Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Paris France Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 22.

In Phase 1, as of June 22. Preston England Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 27.

— In Phase 1, as of July 27. Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

Europe East Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.

Mexico Area

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Mexico City Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Monterrey Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Mérida Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Oaxaca Mexico Temple — Phase 1 begins Aug. 17.

— Phase 1 begins Aug. 17. Tampico Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tijuana Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — Phase 1 begins Aug. 17.

— Phase 1 begins Aug. 17. Veracruz Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Villahermosa Mexico Temple — Closed.

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Pacific Area

Adelaide Australia Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of June 1.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of June 1. Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 22.

— In Phase 1, as of June 22. Brisbane Australia Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of June 22.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of June 22. Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Perth Australia Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of June 1.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 17; in Phase 1, as of June 1. Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

South America Northwest

Arequipa Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Bogotá Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Caracas Venezuela Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 27.

— In Phase 1, as of July 27. Lima Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Trujillo Peru Temple — Closed.

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Concepción Chile Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 1 begins Aug. 3.

— In Phase 1 begins Aug. 3. Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Santiago Chile Temple — Closed.

