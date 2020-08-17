Latest temple updates: Phase 2 reopenings slated for Utah, Idaho, Canada, Africa and South Pacific; 8 for Phase 1 in Latin America

Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic continue to reopen worldwide in a four-phase plan, with eight going to the initial Phase 1 effective Aug. 24 and 19 others being upgraded to Phase 2 on the same date.

The 19 Phase 2 reopenings in today’s announcement include 14 temples in central and western United States and Canada — three each in the states of Utah and Idaho and the province of Alberta — as well as two in Africa, two on South Pacific islands and one in Europe. Phase 2 allows for the performance of all temple ordinances for living individuals.

Also, the eight Phase 1 reopenings — for limited living husband-and-wife sealings — are eight temples in Latin America, where lengthy pandemic-related closures have continued. They include four temples in Mexico, two in Guatemala, one in Chile and the last of Brazil’s seven temples to reopen in Phase 1.

The 19 temples to begin Phase 2 operations on Aug. 24 are:

Aba Nigeria Temple

Accra Ghana Temple

Apia Samoa Temple

Calgary Alberta Temple

Cardston Alberta Temple

Draper Utah Temple

Edmonton Alberta Temple

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Jordan River Utah Temple

Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple

Paris France Temple

Regina Saskatchewan Temple

Reno Nevada Temple

Rexburg Idaho Temple

Star Valley Wyoming Temple

Twin Falls Idaho Temple

Vancouver British Columbia Temple

And the eight temples reopening in Phase 1 on Aug. 24 include:

Campinas Brazil Temple

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple

Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple

Concepción Chile Temple

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Mexico City Mexico Temple

Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

Tijuana Mexico Temple

As of Aug. 24, 138 of the Church’s 168 temples worldwide will be open for limited operations, including 48 in Phase 2 and another 90 in Phase 1.

The 19 temples moving next week to Phase 2 is two more than the 17 announced for similar designation last week, when the announcement on the Church’s Newsroom site included the statement: “Temples in Utah are anticipated to be very busy, so priority will be given first to living persons who are to be sealed, next to missionaries currently serving in the field, and then to missionaries who are preparing to depart, based on their departure date.”

Each reopening considers local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Newsroom release.

Precautions for temple workers and patrons at temples operating in Phase 1 and Phase 2 include wearing masks at all times, limiting the number of patrons in the temple at a time, operating with minimal staff in the temple, sanitizing after each temple ceremony, maintaining careful social distancing and seating arrangements and — for Phase 2 — performing temperature checks at the entrance.

Of the Church’s remaining 30 temples still closed, seven are undergoing extensive renovations. Of the 23 other yet-to-reopen temples, 20 of those are in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; the other three still closed are the Chicago Illinois, Kyiv Ukraine and Cebu City Philippines temples.

Since early May, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1 or Phase 2 status the following week.

Following the March 25 closing of all temples, the Church reopened its first 17 temples in Phase 1 on May 11. By Aug. 24, Phase 1 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 34 nations and 34 states in the United States.

By the same Aug. 24 date, Phase 2 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 16 nations across five continents and in 12 states.

Phase 2 designates a temple as open for all living ordinances only, scheduled by appointment only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with no proxy temple work done for deceased individuals. Also, Phase 2 still keeps patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations closed.

Temple reopenings to date, by Church areas, include:

· 84 of the 89 temples in the six North America and Utah areas, with one still closed and four under renovation. Seventeen of the 84 reopened temples are in Phase 2, with 14 more moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Aug. 24 and the other 53 in Phase 1.

· 13 of the 14 temples in the two Europe areas, with one closed. Eight of the 13 reopened temples are in Phase 2 or will be by Aug. 24, and the other five are in Phase 1.

· 10 of the 12 temples in the Pacific and Philippines areas, with one closed and one under renovation. Five of the 10 reopened temples either will be in or be moving to Phase 2 on Aug. 24, with the other five in Phase 1.

· 12 of the 21 temples in the Brazil and two South America areas, with nine closed. All 12 reopened temples are in Phase 1.

· All five of the temples in the three Africa areas are reopened. Two of the five are moving to Phase 2 on Aug. 24, the other three are in Phase 1.

· Four of the six temples in the two Asia areas, with two closed for renovation. Two of the four reopened temples are in Phase 2, the other two are in Phase 1.

· 10 of the 21 temples in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas, with 11 closed. All 10 reopened temples are in Phase 1.

The seven temples closed for major renovations are the Mesa Arizona, Salt Lake, St. George Utah and Washington D.C. temples in the United States and the Hamilton New Zealand, Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan temples elsewhere.

The first temples to close because of coronavirus concerns in late February were in Asia — the Taipei Taiwan, Seoul Korea, Fukuoka Japan and Sapporo Japan temples. When the Church determined to close all operating temples on March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, operations at 111 temples of its 168 temples had ceased.

Six weeks later, the First Presidency announced its four-phased temple-reopening plan via a letter sent to general and local leaders dated Thursday, May 7.

The phases are:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only. Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions.

Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions. Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations.

Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations. Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed.

Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed. Phase 4: Open for full operations. The Church will resume regular temple operations.

Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South |Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

North America Central Area

Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Calgary Alberta Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 1.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 1. Cardston Alberta Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Chicago Illinois Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Edmonton Alberta Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Regina Saskatchewan Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Rexburg Idaho Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 8.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 8. St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Star Valley Wyoming Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 18.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 18. Twin Falls Idaho Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

North America Northeast Area

Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Columbus Ohio Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29 .

— In Phase 1, as of June 29 Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

North America Southwest Area

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Reno Nevada Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 8.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 8. San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

North America West Area

Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 27.

— In Phase 1, as of July 27. Fresno California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Oakland California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Redlands California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. San Diego California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Vancouver British Columbia Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 25. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Utah Area

Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Draper Utah Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Jordan River Utah Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 18.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 18. Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.

The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Africa Central Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 3.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 3. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Africa South Area

Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 8.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 8. Accra Ghana Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 8.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 8. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — Phase 1 begins Aug. 24.

— Phase 1 begins Aug. 24. Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15 .

In Phase 1, as of June 15 Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 22.

In Phase 1, as of June 22. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Central America Area

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Phase 1 begins Aug. 24.

— Phase 1 begins Aug. 24. Panama City Panama Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — Phase 1 begins Aug. 24.

— Phase 1 begins Aug. 24. San José Costa Rica Temple — Closed.

— Closed. San Salvador El Salvador Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — Closed.

— Closed. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Europe Area

Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17. Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. London England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Paris France Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 22.

Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 22. Preston England Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 27.

— In Phase 1, as of July 27. Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Europe East Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.

— Closed. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Mexico Area

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — Phase 1 begins Aug. 24.

— Phase 1 begins Aug. 24. Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — Phase 1 begins Aug. 24.

— Phase 1 begins Aug. 24. Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Mexico City Mexico Temple — Phase 1 begins Aug. 24.

— Phase 1 begins Aug. 24. Monterrey Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Mérida Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17. Tampico Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tijuana Mexico Temple — Phase 1 begins Aug. 24.

— Phase 1 begins Aug. 24. Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17. Veracruz Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Villahermosa Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Return to area list.

Pacific Area

Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Apia Samoa Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 22.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 22. Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 15.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 24; in Phase 1, as of June 15. Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

South America Northwest

Arequipa Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Bogotá Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Caracas Venezuela Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 27.

— In Phase 1, as of July 27. Lima Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Trujillo Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Concepción Chile Temple — Phase 1 begins Aug. 24.

— Phase 1 begins Aug. 24. Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 1 begins Aug. 3.

— In Phase 1 begins Aug. 3. Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Santiago Chile Temple — Closed.

— Closed. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.