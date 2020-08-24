Latest temple updates: 20 set for Phase 2 reopenings, including 15 in the U.S. and others in Canada, Brazil, Switzerland

Since temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began reopening worldwide in a four-phase plan after closures due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the largest single-week group being upgraded to Phase 2 has been announced.

Today’s announcement includes 20 temples moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Aug. 31, with one temple previously closed reopening in Phase 1 on the same date.

Among the 20 Phase 2 reopenings are 15 temples throughout the United States — four in Texas, two in Colorado and the last two in Idaho to move to Phase 2 — as well as two in eastern Canada, two in northern Brazil and one in Switzerland. Phase 2 allows for the performance of all temple ordinances for living individuals.

Also, the sole Phase 1 reopening — for limited living husband-and-wife sealings — means that the two operating temples in the Philippines are now both open.

The 20 temples to begin Phase 2 operations on Aug. 31 are:

Bern Switzerland Temple

Boise Idaho Temple

Columbia South Carolina Temple

Dallas Texas Temple

Denver Colorado Temple

Detroit Michigan Temple

Fortaleza Brazil Temple

Fort Collins Colorado Temple

Hartford Connecticut Temple

Houston Texas Temple

Las Vegas Nevada Temple

Louisville Kentucky Temple

Lubbock Texas Temple

Manaus Brazil Temple

Meridian Idaho Temple

Montreal Quebec Temple

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple

San Antonio Texas Temple

St. Louis Missouri Temple

Toronto Ontario Temple

And the sole temple reopening in Phase 1 on Aug. 31:

Cebu City Philippines Temple

As of Aug. 31, 139 of the Church’s 168 temples worldwide will be open for limited operations, including 68 in Phase 2 and another 71 in Phase 1.

The 20 temples moving next week to Phase 2 is the most so far to upgrade to that status since Phase 2 reopenings were first announced for July 27. When the first 10 temples in Utah were announced for Phase 2 on Aug. 17, the announcement on the Church’s Newsroom site included the statement: “Temples in Utah are anticipated to be very busy, so priority will be given first to living persons who are to be sealed, next to missionaries currently serving in the field, and then to missionaries who are preparing to depart, based on their departure date.”

Each reopening considers local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Newsroom release.

Precautions for temple workers and patrons at temples operating in Phase 1 and Phase 2 include wearing masks at all times, limiting the number of patrons in the temple at a time, operating with minimal staff in the temple, sanitizing after each temple ceremony, maintaining careful social distancing and seating arrangements and — for Phase 2 — performing temperature checks at the entrance.

Of the Church’s remaining 29 temples still closed, seven are undergoing extensive renovations. Of the 22 other yet-to-reopen temples, 20 of those are in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; the other two still closed are the Chicago Illinois Temple and the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

Since early May, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1 or Phase 2 status the following week.

Following the March 25 closing of all temples, the Church reopened its first 17 temples in Phase 1 on May 11. By Aug. 31, Phase 1 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 34 nations and 34 states in the United States.

By the same Aug. 31 date, Phase 2 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 18 nations across five continents and in 20 states.

Phase 2 designates a temple as open for all living ordinances only, scheduled by appointment only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with no proxy temple work done for deceased individuals. Also, Phase 2 still keeps patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations closed.

Temple reopenings to date, by Church areas, include:

84 of the 89 temples in the six North America and Utah areas, with one still closed and four under renovation. Of the 84 reopened temples, 31 are in Phase 2, with 17 more moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Aug. 31 and the other 36 in Phase 1.

13 of the 14 temples in the two Europe areas, with one closed. Nine of the 13 reopened temples are in Phase 2 or will be by Aug. 31, and the other four are in Phase 1.

11 of the 12 temples in the Pacific and Philippines areas, with one closed and one under renovation. Five of the 11 reopened temples are in Phase 2, with the other six in Phase 1.

12 of the 21 temples in the Brazil and two South America areas, with nine closed. Two of the 12 will be in Phase 2 on Aug. 31, the other 10 are in Phase 1.

All five of the temples in the three Africa areas are reopened. Two of the five are in Phase 2, the other three are in Phase 1.

Four of the six temples in the two Asia areas, with two closed for renovation. Two of the four reopened temples are in Phase 2, the other two are in Phase 1.

10 of the 21 temples in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas, with 11 closed. All 10 reopened temples are in Phase 1.

The seven temples closed for major renovations are the Mesa Arizona, Salt Lake, St. George Utah and Washington D.C. temples in the United States and the Hamilton New Zealand, Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan temples elsewhere.

The first temples to close because of coronavirus concerns in late February were in Asia — the Taipei Taiwan, Seoul Korea, Fukuoka Japan and Sapporo Japan temples. When the Church determined to close all operating temples on March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, operations at 111 temples of its 168 temples had ceased.

Six weeks later, the First Presidency announced its four-phased temple-reopening plan via a letter sent to general and local leaders dated Thursday, May 7.

The phases are:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only. Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions.

Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions. Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations.

Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations. Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed.

Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed. Phase 4: Open for full operations. The Church will resume regular temple operations.

Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South |Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

North America Central Area

Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Boise Idaho Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of May 11.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of May 11. Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Chicago Illinois Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Denver Colorado Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Fort Collins Colorado Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Meridian Idaho Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 8.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 8. Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. St. Louis Missouri Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 1.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 1. St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

North America Northeast Area

Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Columbus Ohio Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Detroit Michigan Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 15.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 15. Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Hartford Connecticut Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 15.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 15. Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Montreal Quebec Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of July 13.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of July 13. Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of July 6.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of July 6. Toronto Ontario Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 29.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 29. Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Columbia South Carolina Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 29 .

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 29 Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Louisville Kentucky Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

North America Southwest Area

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Dallas Texas Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Houston Texas Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of May 25.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of May 25. Las Vegas Nevada Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 29.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 29. Lubbock Texas Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 8.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 8. Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. San Antonio Texas Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 1.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of June 1. Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

North America West Area

Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 27.

— In Phase 1, as of July 27. Fresno California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Oakland California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Redlands California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. San Diego California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Vancouver British Columbia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Utah Area

Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.

The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Africa Central Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 3.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 3. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Africa South Area

Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15 .

In Phase 1, as of June 15 Fortaleza Brazil Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of July 20.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of July 20. Manaus Brazil Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of July 20.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of July 20. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 22.

In Phase 1, as of June 22. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Central America Area

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Panama City Panama Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. San José Costa Rica Temple — Closed.

— Closed. San Salvador El Salvador Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — Closed.

— Closed. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Europe Area

Bern Switzerland Temple — Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 17.

— Phase 2 begins Aug. 31; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 17. Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. London England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Paris France Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Preston England Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 27.

— In Phase 1, as of July 27. Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Europe East Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.

— Closed. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Mexico Area

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Monterrey Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Mérida Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17. Tampico Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17. Veracruz Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Villahermosa Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Return to area list.

Pacific Area

Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — Phase 1 begins Aug. 31.

— Phase 1 begins Aug. 31. Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

South America Northwest

Arequipa Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Bogotá Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Caracas Venezuela Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 27.

— In Phase 1, as of July 27. Lima Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Trujillo Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 3.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 3. Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Santiago Chile Temple — Closed.

— Closed. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.