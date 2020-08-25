First Presidency announces new online system to submit names to temple prayer rolls

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new online system for temple prayer rolls on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

In Latter-day Saint temples, Church members unite their faith and pray collectively for names on the temple prayer roll. These names are usually individuals facing illness, affliction or other challenges. In the past, names of individuals have been submitted in person at the temple or via phone call.

Church members can now send names of family or friends with specific needs to place on the temple prayer rolls by visiting any temple’s information page and clicking on the prayer roll link.

Beginning Aug. 25 for Android and Sept. 1 for iOS, prayer roll requests can also be made through the “Temples” section of the Member Tools mobile app. Once entered, names will be sent to that specific temple or the nearest operating temple if that temple is closed.

A screenshot of the Provo City Center Temple’s information page shows a new option to submit names to the temple prayer roll. Credit: Screenshot ChurchofJesusChrist.org