Latest temple updates: 5 temples — includes last in U.S. — reopening in Phase 1, with 10 moving to Phase 2

In its weekly reopening of temples closed in March due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reopening five more temples and advancing 10 more to a higher level of operation in its four-phase reopening plan.

As of Sept. 14, the Church will have 89 temples operating in Phase 2 and 56 others in Phase 1, with 145 of its 168 temples worldwide open for limited operations in either of the first two phases.

Today’s announcement on Newsroom includes 10 temples moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Sept. 14, with five new temples reopening in Phase 1 on the same date.

Among the 10 Phase 2 reopenings include one in the United States, one in Spain, four in Brazil and the final three temples in Africa available to move from Phase 1. Phase 2 allows for the performance of all temple ordinances for living individuals.

The 10 temples to begin Phase 2 operations on Sept. 14 are:

Albuquerque New Mexico

Campinas Brazil

Curitiba Brazil

Durban South Africa

Johannesburg South Africa

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo

Madrid Spain

Recife Brazil

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic

São Paulo Brazil

The five Phase 1 reopenings for Sept. 14, which allow for limited living husband-and-wife sealings, include:

Chicago Illinois

Monterrey Mexico

San José Costa Rica

Veracruz Mexico

Villahermosa Mexico

The Chicago Illinois Temple is last of the 84 available temples in the United States to reopen.

Also, the Church has noted eight temples — its seven temples in the state of California and the Mexico City Mexico Temple — as “paused” and to return to Phase 1 operations when local circumstances permit.

Phase 2 reopenings were first announced for July 27, with more than 50 temples designated for that status in the past three weeks. When the first 10 temples in Utah were announced for Phase 2 on Aug. 17, the announcement on the Church’s Newsroom site included the statement: “Temples in Utah are anticipated to be very busy, so priority will be given first to living persons who are to be sealed, next to missionaries currently serving in the field, and then to missionaries who are preparing to depart, based on their departure date.”

Each reopening considers local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Newsroom release.

Precautions for temple workers and patrons at temples operating in Phase 1 and Phase 2 include wearing masks at all times, limiting the number of patrons in the temple at a time, operating with minimal staff in the temple, sanitizing after each temple ceremony, maintaining careful social distancing and seating arrangements and — for Phase 2 — performing temperature checks at the entrance.

Of the Church’s remaining 23 temples still closed, eight are undergoing extensive renovations. Of the 15 other yet-to-reopen temples, 14 of those are in Mexico, Central America and South America; the other one still closed is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

Since early May, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1 or Phase 2 status the following week.

Following the March 25 closing of all temples, the Church reopened its first 17 temples in Phase 1 on May 11. By Sept. 14, Phase 1 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 36 nations and 34 states in the United States.

By the same Sept. 14 date, Phase 2 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 23 nations across six continents and in 24 states.

Phase 2 designates a temple as open for all living ordinances only, scheduled by appointment only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with no proxy temple work done for deceased individuals. Also, Phase 2 still keeps patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations closed.

Temple reopenings to date, by Church areas, include:

84 of the 89 temples in the six North America and Utah areas , with five under renovation. Of the 84 reopened temples, 57 are in Phase 2, with one more moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Sept. 14. The other 27 in Phase 1, including the .

, with five under renovation. Of the 84 reopened temples, 57 are in Phase 2, with one more moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Sept. 14. The other 27 in Phase 1, including the . 13 of the 14 temples in the two Europe areas , with one closed. Eleven of the 13 reopened temples are in Phase 2 or will be by Sept. 14, and the other two are in Phase 1.

, with one closed. Eleven of the 13 reopened temples are in Phase 2 or will be by Sept. 14, and the other two are in Phase 1. 12 of the 21 temples in the Brazil and two South America areas , with nine closed. Six of the 12 are in Phase 2 or will be by Sept. 14, the other six are in Phase 1.

, with nine closed. Six of the 12 are in Phase 2 or will be by Sept. 14, the other six are in Phase 1. 11 of the 12 temples in the Pacific and Philippines areas . Seven of the 11 reopened temples are in Phase 2, with the other four in Phase 1.

. Seven of the 11 reopened temples are in Phase 2, with the other four in Phase 1. 15 of the 21 temples in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas , with six closed. The Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple is in Phase 2; the other 14 reopened temples are in Phase 1.

, with six closed. The Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple is in Phase 2; the other 14 reopened temples are in Phase 1. All five of the temples in the three Africa areas are reopened . All five are in Phase 2.

. All five are in Phase 2. Four of the six temples in the two Asia areas, with two closed for renovation. Two of the four reopened temples are in Phase 2, the other two are in Phase 1.

The eight temples closed for major renovations are the Mesa Arizona, Salt Lake, St. George Utah, Columbus Ohio and Washington D.C. temples in the United States and the Hamilton New Zealand, Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan temples elsewhere.

The first temples to close because of coronavirus concerns in late February were in Asia — the Taipei Taiwan, Seoul Korea, Fukuoka Japan and Sapporo Japan temples. When the Church determined to close all operating temples on March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, operations at 111 temples of its 168 temples had ceased.

Six weeks later, the First Presidency announced its four-phased temple-reopening plan via a letter sent to general and local leaders dated Thursday, May 7.

The phases are:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only. Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions.

Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions. Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations.

Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations. Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed.

Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed. Phase 4: Open for full operations. The Church will resume regular temple operations.

Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South |Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

North America Central Area

Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Chicago Illinois Temple — Phase 1 begins Sept. 14.

— Phase 1 begins Sept. 14. Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

North America Northeast Area

Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations.

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31 .

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31 Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 25.

— In Phase 1, as of May 25. Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

North America Southwest Area

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of June 1.

— Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of June 1. Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 11.

— In Phase 1, as of May 11. Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

North America West Area

Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 27.

— In Phase 1, as of July 27. Fresno California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.” Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 13, but currently “paused.” Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.” Oakland California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 20, but currently “paused.” Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Redlands California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.” Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.” San Diego California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.” Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Vancouver British Columbia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

Utah Area

Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.

Africa Central Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 3

Africa South Area

Durban South Africa Temple — Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of June 15.

— Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of June 15. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of June 15.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Curitiba Brazil Temple — Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of June 15 .

Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of June 15 Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Recife Brazil Temple — Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of July 20.

— Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of July 20. São Paulo Brazil Temple — Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of July 20.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 7. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of June 22.

Central America Area

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Panama City Panama Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. San José Costa Rica Temple — Phase 1 begins Sept. 14.

— Phase 1 begins Sept. 14. San Salvador El Salvador Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — Closed.

Europe Area

Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. London England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Madrid Spain Temple — Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of July 6.

— Phase 2 begins Sept. 14; in Phase 1, as of July 6. Paris France Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Preston England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

Europe East Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.

Mexico Area

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 7. Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 1 on Aug. 24, but currently “paused.”.

— In Phase 1 on Aug. 24, but currently “paused.”. Monterrey Mexico Temple — Phase 1 begins Sept. 14.

— Phase 1 begins Sept. 14. Mérida Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17. Tampico Mexico Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 17. Veracruz Mexico Temple — Phase 1 begins Sept. 14.

— Phase 1 begins Sept. 14. Villahermosa Mexico Temple — Phase 1 begins Sept. 14.

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Pacific Area

Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 31. Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

South America Northwest

Arequipa Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Bogotá Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Caracas Venezuela Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 27.

— In Phase 1, as of July 27. Lima Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Trujillo Peru Temple — Closed.

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 3.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 3. Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Santiago Chile Temple — Closed.

