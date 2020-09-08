Rendering, site location released for Davao Philippines Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an exterior rending and site location for the Davao Philippines Temple.

Plans are for a two-story, 18,450-square-foot temple on a 2.7-acre site at Ma-a Road and Anahaw Road, Bgy. Ma-a, Davao City 8000 in the Philippines, as announced Tuesday, Sept. 8, on Newsroom.

An existing meetinghouse on site will be removed and replaced with patron and temple presidency housing and a new meetinghouse.

A groundbreaking date has yet to be set, and detailed designs for the temple and site are still in process.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the temple during the October 2018 general conference, the sixth temple for the Philippine. It came just a half-year after the announcement of the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple in the April 2018 general conference.

The country has two operating temples — in Manila and Cebu City — and two others under construction in Alabang of the greater Manila area and Urdaneta. A seventh temple was later announced for Bacolod, which like the temple in Cagayan de Oro, is without a site and exterior rendering.

The Philippines is home to 805,000 Latter-day Saints in 115 stakes and 1,239 congregations.