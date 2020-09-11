Moses Lake Washington Temple groundbreaking announced

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a groundbreaking date for the Moses Lake Washington Temple,.

Elder David L. Stapleton, an Area Seventy, will preside at the groundbreaking, set for October 2020. Similar to other groundbreakings announced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the invitation-only event is without a specific date and will adhere to local government’s social-distancing guidelines.

Preceding the Friday, Sept. 11, announcement on Newsroom, the location of the temple site was reported on Oct. 29, 2019, and the first rendering of the temple’s exterior on April 7 of this year.

Site map for the Moses Lake Washington Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The Moses Lake temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the April 2019 general conference.

The planned single-story temple of approximately 20,000 square feet will be located on Yonezawa Boulevard between Division Street and Road K NE. The temple will have a center spire. A 17,000-square-foot meetinghouse will be built adjacent to the temple on the 17-acre site.

Detailed design plans and additional interior and exterior renderings will be released at a later date.