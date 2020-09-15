Rendering released, location announced for new Papua New Guinea temple

An exterior rendering and location for the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple has been released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Initial details were announced on Newsroom Monday evening, Sept. 14, which was Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 15, local time for the island nation in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.

Plans call for a single-story temple of 9,550 square feet on the site at Muniogo Crescent, Badili, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The site will also host missionary and temple patron housing, a temple president’s residence and a distribution center, while an existing meetinghouse on site will be removed.

No groundbreaking date has been set yet, and detailed designs and plans are still in process.

A temple for Port Moresby was one of eight new temples announced at October 2019 general conference by President Russell M. Nelson. It will be the first temple for Papua New Guinea, home to nearly 31,000 Latter-day Saints.