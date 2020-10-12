Latest temple updates: Reopenings in Mexico, Honduras; Phase 2 upgrades in California, Washington, Mexico and Japan

With The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announcing Oct. 19 status changes for 13 temples, the upgrades result in a number of noteworthy moves in the phased reopenings of temples closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honduras’ only temple is reopening after being closed since March.

All 13 of Mexico’s temples will have reopened, with nearly half in Phase 2.

All three temples in the state of Washington are being upgraded to Phase 2.

More than half of California’s eight temples — five — will be in Phase 2.

And both temples in Japan will be in Phase 2, resulting in all four available temples in Asia operating in that phase.

In the 24th week of announcing reopenings through Newsroom, the Church will have reopened 151 temples as of Oct. 19. That total includes 121 temples in Phase 2 and another 30 in Phase 1, three of which in California still designated as “paused” while waiting for local conditions to improve before returning to Phase 1 operations.

Phase 2 allows for the performance of all temple ordinances for living individuals, with Phase 1 for only limited husband-and-wife sealings.

The 12 Phase 2 reopenings on Oct. 19 are:

Ciudad Juárez Mexico

Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico

Columbia River Washington

Fresno California

Fukuoka Japan

Hermosillo Sonora Mexico

Oaxaca Mexico

Sacramento California

Seattle Washington

Spokane Washington

Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico

Veracruz Mexico

The Ciudad Juárez and Colonia Juárez Chihuahua temples both were rescheduled to reopen earlier this summer in Phase 1 but had since been closed due to prevailing pandemic conditions. The two are reopening directly to Phase 2.

The other Oct. 19 temple reopening, which is in Phase 1 is:

Tegucigalpa Honduras

Nearly seven months after closing all 168 of its dedicated temples worldwide because of the pandemic, the Church now has reopened 93% of all possible temples, including 76% in Phase 2.

Of the Church’s remaining 17 temples still closed, eight are undergoing extensive renovations. Nine have yet to reopen — three are in Peru, two in Colombia and one each in Panama, Argentina, Venezuela and Ukraine.

Since early May, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1 or Phase 2 status the following week.

Following the March 25 closing of all temples, the Church reopened its first 17 temples in Phase 1 on May 11. By Oct. 19, Phase 1 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 39 nations and 34 states in the United States.

By the same Oct. 19 date, Phase 2 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 30 nations across six continents and in 30 states.

Temple reopenings to date, by Church areas, include:

All 84 temples possible in the six North America and Utah areas have reopened, not counting the five temples undergoing lengthy renovations. Of the 84 reopened temples, 76 are currently in or will be in Phase 2 by Oct 19. The other 8 are in Phase 1, including three “paused” temples in California.

not counting the five temples undergoing lengthy renovations. Of the 84 reopened temples, 76 are currently in or will be in Phase 2 by Oct 19. The other 8 are in Phase 1, including three “paused” temples in California. 13 of the 14 temples in the two Europe areas , with one closed. Eleven of the 13 reopened temples are in Phase 2, and the other two are in Phase 1.

, with one closed. Eleven of the 13 reopened temples are in Phase 2, and the other two are in Phase 1. 14 of the 21 temples in the Brazil and two South America areas , with seven closed. Nine of the 13 are in Phase 2 or will be by Oct. 5, the other five are in Phase 1.

, with seven closed. Nine of the 13 are in Phase 2 or will be by Oct. 5, the other five are in Phase 1. 11 of the 12 temples in the Pacific and Philippines areas , with one closed for renovations. Nine of the 11 reopened temples are in Phase 2, with the other two in Phase 1.

, with one closed for renovations. Nine of the 11 reopened temples are in Phase 2, with the other two in Phase 1. 20 of the 21 temples in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas , with one closed. Seven temples are currently are or will be in Phase 2 by Oct. 19; the other 13 reopened temples are in Phase 1.

, with one closed. Seven temples are currently are or will be in Phase 2 by Oct. 19; the other 13 reopened temples are in Phase 1. All five of the temples in the three Africa areas are reopened . All five are in Phase 2.

. All five are in Phase 2. Four of the six temples in the two Asia areas, with two closed for renovation. All of the four reopened temples are in Phase 2 or will be by Oct. 19.

Phase 2 reopenings were first announced for July 27. When the first 10 temples in Utah were announced for Phase 2 on Aug. 17, the announcement on the Church’s Newsroom site included the statement: “Temples in Utah are anticipated to be very busy, so priority will be given first to living persons who are to be sealed, next to missionaries currently serving in the field, and then to missionaries who are preparing to depart, based on their departure date.”

Each reopening considers local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Newsroom release.

Precautions for temple workers and patrons at temples operating in Phase 1 and Phase 2 include wearing masks at all times, limiting the number of patrons in the temple at a time, operating with minimal staff in the temple, sanitizing after each temple ceremony, maintaining careful social distancing and seating arrangements and — for Phase 2 — performing temperature checks at the entrance.

Phase 2 designates a temple as open for all living ordinances only, scheduled by appointment only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with no proxy temple work done for deceased individuals. Also, Phase 2 still keeps patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations closed.

The first temples to close because of coronavirus concerns in late February were in Asia — the Taipei Taiwan, Seoul Korea, Fukuoka Japan and Sapporo Japan temples. When the Church determined to close all operating temples on March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, operations at 111 temples of its 168 temples had ceased.

Six weeks later, the First Presidency announced its four-phased temple-reopening plan via a letter sent to general and local leaders dated Thursday, May 7.

The phases are:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only. Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions.

Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions. Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations.

Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations. Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed.

Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed. Phase 4: Open for full operations. The Church will resume regular temple operations.

Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South |Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

North America Central Area

Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Chicago Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

North America Northeast Area

Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations.

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 1, as of May 18.

— In Phase 1, as of May 18. Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31 .

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31 Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

North America Southwest Area

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12. Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

North America West Area

Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Columbia River Washington Temple — Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of July 27.

— Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of July 27. Fresno California Temple — Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.”

— Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.” Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 13, but currently “paused.” Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28. Oakland California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 20, but currently “paused.” Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Redlands California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.” Sacramento California Temple — Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.”

— Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.” San Diego California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28. Seattle Washington Temple — Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of July 13.

— Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of July 13. Spokane Washington Temple — Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of July 13.

— Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of July 13. Vancouver British Columbia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

Utah Area

Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.

The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Africa Central Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

Africa South Area

Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of June 1.

— Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of June 1. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14 .

In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14 Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13.

— In Phase 1, as of July 13. Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 7. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

Central America Area

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Panama City Panama Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. San José Costa Rica Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14. San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 28. Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — Phase 1 begins Oct. 19.

Europe Area

Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. London England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Paris France Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Preston England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

Europe East Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.

Mexico Area

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — Phase 2 begins Oct. 19.

— Phase 2 begins Oct. 19. Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — Phase 2 begins Oct. 19.

— Phase 2 begins Oct. 19. Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of Sept. 7.

— Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of Sept. 7. Mérida Mexico Temple — In Phase 1 as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 1 as of Sept. 28. Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 1 as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1 as of Aug. 24. Monterrey Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14. Oaxaca Mexico Temple — Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 17.

— Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 17. Tampico Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Oct. 12.

— In Phase 1, as of Oct. 12. Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 17.

— Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 17. Veracruz Mexico Temple — Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

— Phase 2 begins Oct. 19; in Phase 1, as of Sept. 14. Villahermosa Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Pacific Area

Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28.

In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28. Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 31. Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

South America Northwest

Arequipa Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Bogotá Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Caracas Venezuela Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 1 as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 1 as of Sept. 28. Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28. Lima Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Trujillo Peru Temple — Closed.

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 1, as of Oct. 5.

