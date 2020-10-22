Here are the 21 temples that had — or will have — groundbreakings in 2020

A rendering of the Richmond Virginia Temple.
A rendering of the Richmond Virginia Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Layton Utah Temple.
A rendering of the Layton Utah Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
The Layton Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony, conducted Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Layton Utah, was a small-scale event video-recorded to be shown to local Church members on May 30, 2020.
The Layton Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony, conducted Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Layton Utah, was a small-scale event video-recorded to be shown to local Church members on May 30, 2020. Credit: Scott Taylor
A rendering of the Alabang Philippines Temple.
A rendering of the Alabang Philippines Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
The Philippines Area presidency, right, and Church members pose for a photo with the rendering of the Alabang Philippines Temple during the groundbreaking service on June 4, 2020.
The Philippines Area presidency, right, and Church members pose for a photo with the rendering of the Alabang Philippines Temple during the groundbreaking service on June 4, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Auckland New Zealand Temple.
A rendering of the Auckland New Zealand Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
The Pacific Area presidency and other Church and community leaders break ground on the Auckland New Zealand Temple on June 13, 2020.
The Pacific Area presidency and other Church and community leaders break ground on the Auckland New Zealand Temple on June 13, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Feather River California Temples.
A rendering of the Feather River California Temples. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A shovel is lined up in preparation for the Feather River California Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
A shovel is lined up in preparation for the Feather River California Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Orem Utah Temple.
A rendering of the Orem Utah Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Ryder and Maverick Crespo participate in the Orem Utah Temple groundbreaking in Orem on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Ryder and Maverick Crespo participate in the Orem Utah Temple groundbreaking in Orem on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A rendering of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple.
A rendering of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A limited number of guests listen to Elder José Bernardo Hernández and other guest speakers during the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple’s groundbreaking event in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2020.
A limited number of guests listen to Elder José Bernardo Hernández and other guest speakers during the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple’s groundbreaking event in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Brasília Brazil Temple.
A rendering of the Brasília Brazil Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Local Church leaders in Brasília, Brazil, participate in the groundbreaking of the Brasília Brazil Temple on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Attendance at the event was limited because of current COVID-19 social guidelines.
Local Church leaders in Brasília, Brazil, participate in the groundbreaking of the Brasília Brazil Temple on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Attendance at the event was limited because of current COVID-19 social guidelines. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Moses Lake Washington Temple.
A rendering of the Moses Lake Washington Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Taylorsville Utah Temple
A rendering of the Taylorsville Utah Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple
A rendering of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Salta Argentina Temple.
A rendering of the Salta Argentina Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple.
A rendering of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of McAllen Texas Temple.
A rendering of McAllen Texas Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Cobán Guatemala Temple.
A rendering of the Cobán Guatemala Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Mendoza Argentina Temple.
A rendering of the Mendoza Argentina Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Davao Philippines Temple.
A rendering of the Davao Philippines Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Okinawa Japan Temple.
A rendering of the Okinawa Japan Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Bengaluru India Temple.
A rendering of the Bengaluru India Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A rendering of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple
A rendering of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

In April 2020 general conference, the projection was made that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would break ground for and begin construction on 18 new temples by the end of the year. In the recent October 2020 general conference, that number was increased to 20.

However, if all goes as scheduled, the actual total of temples getting started in 2020 will be 21. That’s the Church’s second-highest total of temple groundbreakings in a single year, topped only by the 32 done in 1999 as part of President Gordon B. Hinckley’s late 20th-century push to have 100 temples by the end of the year 2000.

While the 21 temples counts for the entire calendar year, all those groundbreakings will have happened in a period of less than nine months, since the first groundbreaking of 2020 didn’t happen until well into April — the April 11 groundbreaking for the Richmond Virginia Temple.

And more than half of that 21 total for 2020 — 12 temples, to be exact — are still scheduled for groundbreaking in the final two-plus months of the year.

The recent Moses Lake Washington Temple groundbreaking is the year’s ninth. Beginning with the Taylorsville Utah Temple groundbreaking later this month, the Church is scheduled to break ground for 12 temples in three states in the United States and seven other countries, which would bring the 2020 groundbreakings to the 21 total.

Map shows the locations of temple groundbreakings from 2020.
Map shows the locations of temple groundbreakings from 2020. Credit: Church News graphic

The list of temples with 2020 groundbreakings — either already realized or scheduled to happen through the end of 2020 — include:

Similar to other groundbreakings announced during the COVID-19 pandemic, upcoming groundbreaking ceremonies are invitation-only events without a specific date and will adhere to local government social-distancing guidelines.

While pandemic precautions and social-distancing restrictions have put temple open houses and dedications on hold — along with the total closure of all temples and their deliberate and phased reopenings — temple construction and renovation efforts continue worldwide.

All but three of the 21 — the Alabang Philippines, Brasília Brazil and Harare Zimbabwe temples — were announced by President Russell M. Nelson in one of the past six general conferences during his three-year tenure as President of the Church.

Groundbreakings in 2020 will have occurred in six states of the United States and in 10 other nations across five continents. That includes two each in the Philippines and Argentina and four in the state of Utah.

Currently, the Church has 168 dedicated temples — with eight of them closed for major renovations. If one adds in the 23 under construction or the 40 announced and in various planning and design stages, the Church’s total is 231 temples overall.

The 23 temples under construction include the Winnipeg Manitoba and Rio de Janeiro Brazil temples — a pair that are all but completed and have had scheduled open houses and dedications postponed because of the global COVID-19 pandemic — and the Moses Lake Washington Temple, with its Oct. 10 groundbreaking the most recent.