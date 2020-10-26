Latest temple updates: Upcoming status changes announced for temples in California, Brazil

Two temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — one in California and one in Brazil — will be having a status change beginning Monday, Nov. 2.

More than 90% of the Church’s available temples have reopened after the late March closures due to the global COVID-19 pandemic — and 80% of those reopened temples are already in Phase 2 of the Church’s four-phase plan.

In the 26th week of announcing reopenings through Newsroom, the Church’s planned changes for Nov. 2 include:

The Porto Alegre Brazil Temple moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2.

The Oakland California Temple returning from a “paused” status to Phase 1 operations.

Phase 2 allows for the performance of all temple ordinances for living individuals, with Phase 1 limited to living husband-and-wife sealings.

With the change for the Porto Alegre temple, all seven temples in Brazil will be in Phase 2.

And with the Oakland temple returning to Phase 1 operation, only two temples in California — the Los Angeles and Redlands temples — remain in “paused” designation while waiting for local conditions to improve before returning to Phase 1 operations. At one point, all seven temples in California had been paused.

Five months after the first of its temples reopened on May 11, the Church has reopened 94% of its temples — or 151 of its available 160 dedicated temples. The Church has 168 dedicated temples, but eight are closed for major renovations.

Of all currently reopened temples, 123 are in Phase 2 — or 77% of the 160 available temples.

The Phase 2 reopenings have occurred rather rapidly. Given that the first 12 temples to move to Phase 2 did so on July 27, the Church has been able to upgrade 123 reopened temples to the second phase in three months.

However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise across the United States and many parts across the globe and a sustaining of pandemic precautions and restrictions, a move to more Phase 2 upgrades and the start of Phase 3 operations — temples expanding to provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner — may still be a ways off.

The nine temples yet to reopen include three are in Peru, two in Colombia and one each in Panama, Argentina, Venezuela and Ukraine.

Of the 28 temples that have reopened but remain in Phase 1, seven are in the United States – the three aforementioned temples in California, two in New York state, and one each in Massachusetts and Louisiana.

The other 21 temples in Phase 1 outside the U.S. are seven in Mexico; two each in Guatemala and Chile; and one each in El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, Haiti, Portugal, Spain, the Philippines, Australia, Bolivia and Uruguay.

A closer look at the status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples — in an area-by-area listing — can be found below.

Since early May, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1 or Phase 2 status the following week.

Following the March 25 closing of all temples, the Church reopened its first 17 temples in Phase 1 on May 11. To date, the 151 Phase 1 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 39 nations and 34 states in the United States.

By Nov. 2, the 123 Phase 2 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 30 nations across six continents and in 31 states.

Temple reopenings to date, by Church areas, include:

All 84 temples possible in the six North America and Utah areas, not counting the five temples undergoing lengthy renovations. Of the 84 reopened temples, 77 are currently in Phase 2. The other seven are in Phase 1, including two “paused” temples in California.

not counting the five temples undergoing lengthy renovations. Of the 84 reopened temples, 77 are currently in Phase 2. The other seven are in Phase 1, including two “paused” temples in California. 20 of the 21 temples in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas , with one closed. Seven temples currently are in Phase 2; the other 13 reopened temples are in Phase 1.

, with one closed. Seven temples currently are in Phase 2; the other 13 reopened temples are in Phase 1. 13 of the 14 temples in the two Europe areas , with one closed. Eleven of the 13 reopened temples are in Phase 2, and the other two are in Phase 1.

, with one closed. Eleven of the 13 reopened temples are in Phase 2, and the other two are in Phase 1. 14 of the 21 temples in the Brazil and two South America areas , with seven closed. Ten of the 14 are in Phase 2 or will be by Nov. 2; the other four are in Phase 1.

, with seven closed. Ten of the 14 are in Phase 2 or will be by Nov. 2; the other four are in Phase 1. Nine of the 10 temples in the Pacific Area , with one closed for renovations. Eight of the reopened temples are in Phase 2, with the other one in Phase 1.

, with one closed for renovations. Eight of the reopened temples are in Phase 2, with the other one in Phase 1. All five of the temples in the three Africa areas are reopened . All five are in Phase 2.

. All five are in Phase 2. Four of the six temples in the two Asia areas , with two closed for renovation. All of the four reopened temples are in Phase 2.

, with two closed for renovation. All of the four reopened temples are in Phase 2. Both of the two temples in the Philippines Area, with one in in Phase 2 and the other in Phase 1.

Phase 2 reopenings were first announced for July 27. When the first 10 temples in Utah were announced for Phase 2 on Aug. 17, the announcement on the Church’s Newsroom site included the statement: “Temples in Utah are anticipated to be very busy, so priority will be given first to living persons who are to be sealed, next to missionaries currently serving in the field, and then to missionaries who are preparing to depart, based on their departure date.”

Each reopening considers local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Newsroom release.

Precautions for temple workers and patrons at temples operating in Phase 1 and Phase 2 include wearing masks at all times, limiting the number of patrons in the temple at a time, operating with minimal staff in the temple, sanitizing after each temple ceremony, maintaining careful social distancing and seating arrangements and — for Phase 2 — performing temperature checks at the entrance.

Phase 2 designates a temple as open for all living ordinances only, scheduled by appointment only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with no proxy temple work done for deceased individuals. Also, Phase 2 still keeps patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations closed.

The first temples to close because of coronavirus concerns in late February were in Asia — the Taipei Taiwan, Seoul Korea, Fukuoka Japan and Sapporo Japan temples. When the Church determined to close all operating temples on March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, operations at 111 temples of its 168 temples had ceased.

Six weeks later, the First Presidency announced its four-phased temple-reopening plan via a letter sent to general and local leaders dated Thursday, May 7.

The phases are:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only. Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions.

Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions. Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations.

Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations. Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed.

Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed. Phase 4: Open for full operations. The Church will resume regular temple operations.

Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South |Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

North America Central Area

Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Chicago Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

North America Northeast Area

Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations.

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 26.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 26. Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31 .

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31 Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

North America Southwest Area

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12. Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

North America West Area

Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Fresno California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 13, but currently “paused.” Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28. Oakland California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 20.

— In Phase 1, as of July 20. Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Redlands California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.” Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. San Diego California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28. Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Vancouver British Columbia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

Utah Area

Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.

Africa Central Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

Africa South Area

Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14 .

In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14 Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — Phase 2 begins Nov. 2; in Phase 1, as of July 13.

— Phase 2 begins Nov. 2; in Phase 1, as of July 13. Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 7. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

Central America Area

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Panama City Panama Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. San José Costa Rica Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14. San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 28. Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — In Phase 1, as of Oct. 19.

Europe Area

Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. London England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Paris France Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Preston England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

Europe East Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.

Mexico Area

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Mérida Mexico Temple — In Phase 1 as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 1 as of Sept. 28. Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 1 as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1 as of Aug. 24. Monterrey Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14. Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Tampico Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Oct. 12.

— In Phase 1, as of Oct. 12. Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Veracruz Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Villahermosa Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Pacific Area

Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28.

In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28. Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 31. Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

South America Northwest

Arequipa Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Bogotá Colombia Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Caracas Venezuela Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 1 as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 1 as of Sept. 28. Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28. Lima Peru Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Trujillo Peru Temple — Closed.

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 1, as of Oct. 5.

