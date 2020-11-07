Elder Bednar presides remotely over the groundbreaking for the Bentonville Arkansas Temple

Today was a special day for Elder David A. Bednar and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar.

Almost 40 years ago, the two moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas. They shared a packing truck with some friends who were also poor graduate students and set out for “Ozark country” where Elder Bednar was to take a position as an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas.

They worked and served and raised their family there before Elder Bednar was appointed as president of Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho), and the family moved from the foothills of the Ozarks to the wide, arid plains of eastern Idaho.

The couple returned to Arkansas, if not physically due to precautions over COVID-19, then in spirit on Saturday, Nov. 7, as Elder Bednar, now a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, presided remotely at the groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple.

In his remarks during the service, Elder Bednar shared his feelings on being able to participate in the sacred event. “It is one of the great blessings and experiences of my life to have lived for about a third of my life in northwest Arkansas. As I stand here now and think of the faces and the people that I love and the influence that they have had in my life, in Susan’s life and in the life of our family, I am filled with deep gratitude and I cannot say the smallest part of what I feel,” Elder Bednar said.

Sister Bednar expressed similar gratitude and her wish that she and her husband could have attended in person. “I can’t even tell you how grateful I am,” she said. “I wish that we could all jump for joy, and that we could be together to give each other hugs in celebration of this wonderful, wonderful moment.”

A limited number of local Church leaders and invited guests attended the ceremony due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. A video of the groundbreaking will be available on Newsroom in the coming days.

Elder James B. Martino, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Southeast Area, and Elder David Harris, an Area Seventy, also participated in Saturday’s event.

Tremendous growth

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple in Bentonville a little over a year ago, in the October 2019 general conference. The roughly 9-acre site — located at 1101 McCollum Road — will hold a 25,000-square-foot edifice with a center spire as well as an adjacent meetinghouse. The location — less than 15 miles south of the Missouri border — has great visibility right off of Interstate 49, explained the local temple committee chairman, Shawn Sederholm.

A small number of guests attend the Bentonville Arkansas Temple at the groundbreaking on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Attendance at the event was limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The temple in Bentonville will be the first in the state of Arkansas, where Church membership is nearly 32,000, with seven stakes, 69 congregations and one mission and will serve members in eastern Oklahoma, southwestern Missouri and northwest Arkansas.

Shawn Sederholm and his wife, Heidi Sederholm, both Utah natives, moved to Arkansas in 1991. “We fell in love with it,” Heidi Sederholm said. They were charmed by the locals’ Southern hospitality, the area’s physical beauty and that people aren’t afraid to talk about God. “Christian values are evident here. It’s been a great place to raise kids,” Shawn Sederholm said.

As long-time residents, the couple have witnessed firsthand the growth of the Church there. Bentonville — headquarters to the largest retailer in the world as well as other businesses — brought many Latter-day Saints from other parts of the country, which bolstered the local’s missionary efforts.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to see the growth,” Shawn Sederholm said.

Rendering of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

On Saturday, Elder Bednar spoke of how just a few months after moving to northwest Arkansas, he was called by his stake president, Arthur Brown, to be the stake clerk. At that time, the Rogers Branch met in a middle school cafeteria. The Huntsville Branch met in a real estate office. Today, Elder Bednar noted, there are 19 units in two stakes where 40 years ago there might have been 30 people.

Shawn Sederholm said the area is now full of Latter-day Saints who are “very faithful” and united and who have sacrificed to build the Church and attend the temple.

Going forward

Elder Bednar told listeners that he had only one request in anticipation of the construction of a temple in Bentonville, Arkansas. “In all of our excitement about the construction of the temple, can we focus on what matters most? And it’s not the building.”

The covenants and the ordinances that are available to in the house of the Lord are what matter most, he said. “In a world that grows ever more chaotic and confused and dark, there is clear direction and light because of the power of godliness available to us through the ordinances.”

Local Church leaders participate in the groundbreaking of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Breaking ground to start the construction of a temple is a symbolic act, Elder Martino noted is his remarks. “We too must prepare ourselves for a temple with a broken heart and a contrite spirit. Symbolically, we may have to turn the soil of our lives over. In other words, we always need to learn to put the Lord first, to let God prevail.”

Prior to the groundbreaking, Shawn and Heidi Sederholm said they were concerned about people not being able to attend the groundbreaking due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, peace has come as the two have worked to organize the sacred event. “This has not stopped the work of the Lord,” Shawn Sederholm said. As they have prepared, “there has been a calm assurance that the work is moving forward. We will have a temple.”

Elder Bednar said, “Surely the Lord can hasten His own work. He’s doing it all over the earth and in a very particular and even special way that has been occurring in eastern Oklahoma, southwestern Missouri and in northwest Arkansas.”