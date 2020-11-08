A closer look — inside and out — at St. George temple renovations after 1 year

From foundation to steeple, from demolitions to additions and from building to landscaping, the St. George Utah Temple is getting a drastic makeover on the inside and outside.

One year after project managers, construction leaders and architects began the historic renovation of the pioneer temple — the longest-operating temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — they gathered Friday, Nov. 6, at the temple site to give an update on the project.

First and foremost about updating mechanical, electrical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and cooling systems, the two-and-a-half-year renovation project is also an opportunity to admire the long-lasting effects of pioneer-era craftsmanship and ingenuity, which define the 1877 temple.

“It has been a blessing and an opportunity to work with the First Presidency in putting forth a [renovation] program that will carry on for generations and generations,” said Brent Roberts, managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department, responsible for temple construction and temple renovation.

“President [Russell M.] Nelson and the First Presidency and the members of the Temple and Family History Executive Council truly have a vision to provide facilities such as this — with a greater capacity and the beauty they deserve – to make covenants.”

He added: “Our purpose is to provide a facility for those covenants, because it’s not the facility that’s important. It’s what goes on inside the facility that’s important.”

The new north addition

In the past 12 months, crews have removed the temple’s north annex and west wing — both added in the 1970s. And in the past six months, construction teams have added the temple’s most-noticeable new feature, a stunning two-level north entrance addition with pre-cast walls complementing the historic temple’s unique 1870s look with with replicated turrets, windows, columns and pillared design.

Besides being the anchor to an expanded, new-look entrance area, the north addition will house administrative offices, changing rooms, laundry and a chapel.

Stabilization efforts have included shoring up the rock foundation of a century and a half, cladding wood support beams with steel, wrapping and reinforcing stone columns with resin-infused fiberglass and flanking corners with steel piping called micropiles.

While landscaping is often considered a final touch to a construction or renovation, the St. George temple project has trees, shrubs and foliage already being added throughout the grounds to allow them to mature and be established well before the temple opens.

Meanwhile, as construction crews have opened up areas of the temple for renovation and stabilization, they found evidences of the pioneer craftsmanship — such as sturdy, hand-milled wood beams fastened together by one-inch-diameter wood pegs — as well as other, more personal touches, ranging from hand-scribed initials and names and scraps of poetry inside inner walls and remnants of older murals that had been painted over or covered.

Pioneer craftsmanship revealed

Both Roberts and Andy Kirby, director of historic temple renovations, have admired the St. George temple as a statement of the quality and durability of pioneer trades and efforts.

Roberts called attention to the temple’s hand-laid foundation of basalt and sandstone. “They patted rocks in the best they could, and they used leftover cannons as pile-drivers, as it were,” he said, “And you can see that in areas where [larger rocks] didn’t fit, they would shove another rock in and mortar around it. It’s just unbelievable.”

Kirby relishes seeing the rough finished timbers and their joining, while imagining the effort to lift and install the massive wood beams and support system. “I can really see the care and dedication that the builders took when they built this temple.”

Kirby said he tries to envision what future renovations of historic temples like St. George will reveal about modern construction materials and processes. “I wonder what our ‘asbestos’ is, if there is some material we’re using now that in the future will be seen as not a good material.

“I hope that someone in 50 to 100 years will see that the construction showed our dedication to God and showed that we cared about quality and doing things the right way,” Kirby said of high-quality construction and maintenance. “We want to construct with durability and to maintain the temples in a way that they don’t have to be renovated too much in the future.”

Renovation timeline and temple history

The St. George temple is the latest of the Church’s “pioneer-era” temples to receive upgrades and updating. The Nov. 4, 2019, closure was announced in January 2019, with renovation plans and exterior renderings for the St. George temple made public on May 22, 2019.

Renovation plans for the Salt Lake Temple were announced a month earlier, in April 2019. The renovations are part of the effort and attention given to the Church’s oldest temples in Utah, as stated by President Nelson in the October 2018 general conference.

The renovation of the St. George Utah Temple is scheduled to be completed in 2022, and the temple will be rededicated following a public open house.

In 1861, Brigham Young sent 300 families to settle St. George, hoping to establish a base for warm-weather crops, such as cotton. He announced a temple for the community in 1871, with workers transitioning from the nearly completed and nearby St. George Tabernacle to start work at the temple site.

The finished temple was dedicated on April 6, 1877, as the Church held its general conference that spring at the temple to coincide with the dedication. The St. George Utah Temple was the first temple dedicated in Utah, the first in the 30-plus years after the Nauvoo Temple and the longest-operating temple in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, going nearly 150 years strong.

The temple has undergone significant renovations previously. The cupola was replaced in 1883 following a lightning strike, and the first temple annex was added the same year. Other renovations followed in 1917, 1938 and 1975, with the baptistry renovated in 1999.

A closer look — inside and out

