Latest temple updates: 2 in South America to reopen, but COVID-19 conditions ‘pause’ or downgrade 15 in US, Canada, Mexico, England and Australia

Just as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reached having all but two of its temples worldwide reopened since COVID-19-caused closures, local pandemic conditions have resulted in the downgrading or pausing operations of more than a dozen previously reopened temples.

By Monday, Dec. 7, the Church will have reopened 158 of its possible 160 available temples in limited operations.

However, in the 31 weeks of reopening temples following total closure in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest changes in temple status — as announced Monday, Nov. 30, on Newsroom — include the largest group of temples to date either being downgraded from Phase 2 to Phase 1 or pausing operations because of local COVID-19 conditions.

The latest changes include two South America temples reopening in Phase 1 and one Central America temple being upgraded from Phase 1 to Phase 2.

The Barranquilla Colombia Temple will be dedicated on Dec. 9. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The Dec. 7 temple updates include the following temples reopening in Phase 1:

Barranquilla Colombia Temple

Caracas Venezuela Temple

And the following temple upgrading to Phase 2:

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Meanwhile, five Canadian temples being downgraded from Phase 2 to Phase 1 because of local COVID-19 conditions include:

Calgary Alberta Temple

Cardston Alberta Temple

Edmonton Alberta Temple

Regina Saskatchewan Temple

Vancouver British Columbia Temple

Two temples announced earlier as being downgraded are actually remaining in Phase 2 operations — the Baton Rouge Louisiana and Cebu City Philippines temples.

The Oakland California Temple is illuminated at dusk on Friday, June 14, 2019. Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News

And the 10 additional temples being added to the list of temples having “paused” operations because of local COVID-19 conditions and restrictions include:

Adelaide Australia Temple

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple

Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Temple

Fresno California Temple

Halifax Nova Scotia Temple

London England Temple

Newport Beach California Temple

Oakland California Temple

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple

Preston England Temple

The pausing of the three California temples, the two in England and the Halifax and Philadelphia temples were originally announced; the two Mexico and one Australia temples were added later that day.

Having temple operations paused or returned to a previous status because of local pandemic conditions or precautions has happened with a handful of temples previously, including temples in California and Mexico. Until the most recent announcement, there were only four currently paused temples, all in California.

With the recent additions, the list of 14 paused temples include all seven of the Church’s temples in California and both temples in England, as well as two temples in northern Mexico and one each in Australia, the state of Pennsylvania and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

The reopening of the temples in Barranquilla — the second in Colombia — and Venezuela’s sole temple, in Caracas, mean all 21 temples on the continent of South America have reopened.

Nearly seven months after the first of its temples began Phase 1 operations on May 11, the Church has reopened 158 of its available 160 dedicated temples. The Church has 168 dedicated temples, but eight are closed for major renovations.

Of all currently reopened temples, 126 are in Phase 2, including 11 “paused” temples. July 27 marked the first 12 temples moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the United States and many parts across the globe and a sustaining of pandemic precautions and restrictions, a move to the start of Phase 3 operations — temples expanding to provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner — may still be a ways off.

The two temples yet to reopen are the Kyiv Ukraine and Panama City Panama temples.

Of the 32 temples that have reopened but remain in Phase 1, six are in the United States — two each in California and New York state and one each in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. The two California temples and the one Pennsylvania temple are paused.

The other 26 temples in Phase 1 outside the U.S. are seven in Mexico, five in Canada, three in Peru, two in Colombia, and one each in Honduras, Costa Rica, Italy, Portugal, Australia, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Venezuela.

A closer look at the status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples — in an area-by-area listing — can be found below.

Since early May, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1 or Phase 2 status the following week.

Following the March 25 closing of all temples, the Church reopened its first 17 temples in Phase 1 on May 11. As of Dec. 7, Phase 1 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 42 nations and 34 states in the United States.

As of the same Dec. 7 date, Phase 2 reopenings will have occurred with temples in 34 nations across six continents and in 32 states.

Temple reopenings to date, by Church areas, include:

All 84 temples possible in the six North America and Utah areas have reopened, not counting the five temples undergoing lengthy renovations. Of the 84 reopened temples, 73 are currently in Phase 2, including four “paused” temples. The other 11 are in Phase 1, including three additional “paused” temples.

not counting the five temples undergoing lengthy renovations. Of the 84 reopened temples, 73 are currently in Phase 2, including four “paused” temples. The other 11 are in Phase 1, including three additional “paused” temples. 20 of the 21 temples in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas have reopened , with one closed. Eleven temples currently are in Phase 2, with two paused; the other nine reopened temples are in Phase 1.

, with one closed. Eleven temples currently are in Phase 2, with two paused; the other nine reopened temples are in Phase 1. 13 of the 14 temples in the two Europe areas have reopened , with one closed. Eleven of the 13 reopened temples are in Phase 2, with two paused; the other two are in Phase 1.

, with one closed. Eleven of the 13 reopened temples are in Phase 2, with two paused; the other two are in Phase 1. All 21 of the temples in the Brazil and two South America areas have reopened . Twelve are in Phase 2; the other nine are in Phase 1.

. Twelve are in Phase 2; the other nine are in Phase 1. Nine of the 10 temples in the Pacific Area have reopened , with one closed for renovations. Eight of the reopened temples are in Phase 2, including one that is paused; the other one in Phase 1.

, with one closed for renovations. Eight of the reopened temples are in Phase 2, including one that is paused; the other one in Phase 1. All five of the temples in the three Africa areas are reopened have reopened . All five are in Phase 2.

. All five are in Phase 2. Four of the six temples in the two Asia areas have reopened , with two closed for renovation. All of the four reopened temples are in Phase 2.

, with two closed for renovation. All of the four reopened temples are in Phase 2. Both of the two temples in the Philippines Area have reopened, with both in Phase 2.

Phase 2 reopenings were first announced for July 27. When the first 10 temples in Utah were announced for Phase 2 on Aug. 17, the announcement on the Church’s Newsroom site included the statement: “Temples in Utah are anticipated to be very busy, so priority will be given first to living persons who are to be sealed, next to missionaries currently serving in the field, and then to missionaries who are preparing to depart, based on their departure date.”

Each reopening considers local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Newsroom release.

Precautions for temple workers and patrons at temples operating in Phase 1 and Phase 2 include wearing masks at all times, limiting the number of patrons in the temple at a time, operating with minimal staff in the temple, sanitizing after each temple ceremony, maintaining careful social distancing and seating arrangements and — for Phase 2 — performing temperature checks at the entrance.

Phase 2 designates a temple as open for all living ordinances only, scheduled by appointment only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with no proxy temple work done for deceased individuals. Also, Phase 2 still keeps patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations closed.

The first temples to close because of coronavirus concerns in late February were in Asia — the Taipei Taiwan, Seoul Korea, Fukuoka Japan and Sapporo Japan temples. When the Church determined to close all operating temples on March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, operations at 111 temples of its 168 temples had ceased.

Six weeks later, the First Presidency announced its four-phased temple-reopening plan via a letter sent to general and local leaders dated Thursday, May 7.

The phases are:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only. Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions.

Temple workers will perform living sealings only for previously endowed members, with the ordinances done under strict guidelines and safety precautions. Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only. Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations.

Temple workers will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, but temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations. Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed.

Temple workers will continue providing ordinances for living individuals and provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner. The Church will open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed. Phase 4: Open for full operations. The Church will resume regular temple operations.

Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South |Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

North America Central Area

Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Calgary Alberta Temple — Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November.

— Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November. Cardston Alberta Temple — Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November.

— Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November. Chicago Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Edmonton Alberta Temple — Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November.

— Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November. Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Regina Saskatchewan Temple — Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November.

— Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November. Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

North America Northeast Area

Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, but currently “paused.” Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August until early November, but currently “paused.”

— Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August until early November, but currently “paused.” Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations.

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16. Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 26.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 26. Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31 .

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31 Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

North America Southwest Area

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12. Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

North America West Area

Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Fresno California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.”

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.” Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 13, but currently “paused.” Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, but currently “paused.” Oakland California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, but currently “paused.” Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Redlands California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.” Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.”

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.” San Diego California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, but currently “paused.” Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Vancouver British Columbia Temple — Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November.

Utah Area

Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.

Africa Central Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

Africa South Area

Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14 .

In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14 Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 2.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 2. Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

Central America Area

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Phase 2 begins Dec. 7; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— Phase 2 begins Dec. 7; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Panama City Panama Temple — Closed.

— Closed. Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30. San José Costa Rica Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14. San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30. Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — In Phase 1, as of Oct. 19.

Europe Area

Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. London England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, but currently “paused.” Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Paris France Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Preston England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, but currently “paused.” Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

Europe East Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.

Mexico Area

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.” Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.” Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Mérida Mexico Temple — In Phase 1 as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 1 as of Sept. 28. Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 1 as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1 as of Aug. 24. Monterrey Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14. Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Tampico Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Oct. 12.

— In Phase 1, as of Oct. 12. Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Veracruz Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Villahermosa Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Pacific Area

Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, but currently “paused.” Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 1.

— In Phase 1, as of June 1. Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28.

In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28. Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16. Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

South America Northwest

Arequipa Peru Temple — In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23.

— In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23. Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Phase 1 to begin Dec. 7.

— Phase 1 to begin Dec. 7. Bogotá Colombia Temple — In Phase 1, as of Nov. 30.

— In Phase 1, as of Nov. 30. Caracas Venezuela Temple — Phase 1 to begin Dec. 7.

— Phase 1 to begin Dec. 7. Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 28. Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 28. Lima Peru Temple — In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23.

— In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23. Trujillo Peru Temple — In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23.

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23.

— In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23. Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9. Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9.

