Temple reopening status tracker — through Dec. 14

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples as of Monday, Dec. 14. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.

More information on the latest announcements on temple reopenings can be found at TheChurchNews.com.

With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of Dec. 14 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

122 operating in Phase 2

26 operating in Phase 1

11 “paused”

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations

Also, the First Presidency announced on Dec. 7 that four temples — the Apia Samoa, Brisbane Australia, Nuku’alofa Tonga and Taipei Taiwan temples — will be moving on Monday, Dec. 21, to Phase 3, which allows for proxy ordinance work for the dead.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

Fort Collins Colorado Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

North America Central Area

Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November.

— In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November. Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November.

— In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November. Chicago Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November.

— In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November. Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November.

— In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November. Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

North America Northeast Area

Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, but currently “paused.” Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15.

— In Phase 1, as of June 15. Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August until early November, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August until early November, but currently “paused.” Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

North America Southeast Area

Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16. Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 26.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 26. Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31 .

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31 Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Tucson Arizona Temple Credit: Scott Taylor

North America Southwest Area

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12. Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Oakland California Temple Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News, Deseret News

North America West Area

Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Fresno California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.”

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.” Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 13, but currently “paused.” Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, but currently “paused.” Oakland California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, but currently “paused.” Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. Redlands California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 1, as of July 6, but currently “paused.” Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.”

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.” San Diego California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, but currently “paused.” Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Vancouver British Columbia Temple — Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November.

— Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple on Sunday, March 20, 2016. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Area

Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.

The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa Central Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

The sunsets on the Durban South Africa Temple on Feb. 13, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Africa South Area

Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Accra Ghana Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa West Area

Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Taipei Taiwan Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Asia Area

Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Taipei Taiwan Temple — Phase 3 begins Dec. 21; in Phase 2, as of July 27.

— Phase 3 begins Dec. 21; in Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Church members exit the Sapporo Japan Temple following its dedication on Aug. 21, 2016. Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

Asia North Area

Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12. Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

São Paulo Brazil Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred

Brazil Area

Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14 .

In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14 Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 2.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 2. Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Caribbean Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9. Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred

Central America Area

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Phase 2 begins Dec. 7; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— Phase 2 begins Dec. 7; in Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Panama City Panama Temple — Phase 1 begins Dec. 14.

— Phase 1 begins Dec. 14. Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30. San José Costa Rica Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14. San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30. Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — In Phase 1, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 1, as of Oct. 19. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Paris France Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Europe Area

Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31. Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8.

— In Phase 1, as of June 8. London England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14. Paris France Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Preston England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27.

— In Phase 2, as of July 27. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Kyiv Ukraine Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Europe East Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.

— Closed. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Mexico City Mexico Temple Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

Mexico Area

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.” Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.”

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, but currently “paused.” Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29.

— In Phase 1, as of June 29. Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Mérida Mexico Temple — Phase 2 begins Dec. 14; in Phase 1 as of Sept. 28.

— Phase 2 begins Dec. 14; in Phase 1 as of Sept. 28. Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 1 as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1 as of Aug. 24. Monterrey Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14. Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Tampico Mexico Temple — Phase 2 begins Dec. 14; in Phase 1, as of Oct. 12.

— Phase 2 begins Dec. 14; in Phase 1, as of Oct. 12. Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24.

— In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24. Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Veracruz Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19. Villahermosa Mexico Temple — Phase 2 begins Dec. 14; in Phase 1, as of Sept. 14.

— Phase 2 begins Dec. 14; in Phase 1, as of Sept. 14. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Middle East / Africa North

No operating temples

Return to area list.

Papeete Tahiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Pacific Area

Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Apia Samoa Temple — Phase 3 begins Dec. 21; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— Phase 3 begins Dec. 21; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Brisbane Australia Temple — Phase 3 begins Dec. 21; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— Phase 3 begins Dec. 21; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.

— Closed for renovations. Melbourne Australia Temple — Phase 2 begins Dec. 14; in Phase 1, as of June 1.

— Phase 2 begins Dec. 14; in Phase 1, as of June 1. Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — Phase 3 begins Dec. 21; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.

— Phase 3 begins Dec. 21; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24. Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28.

In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28. Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17.

— In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17. Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16. Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Arequipa Peru Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

South America Northwest

Arequipa Peru Temple — In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23.

— In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23. Barranquilla Colombia Temple — Phase 1 to begin Dec. 7.

— Phase 1 to begin Dec. 7. Bogotá Colombia Temple — In Phase 1, as of Nov. 30.

— In Phase 1, as of Nov. 30. Caracas Venezuela Temple — Phase 1 to begin Dec. 7.

— Phase 1 to begin Dec. 7. Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 1, as of Sept. 28. Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 28.

— In Phase 2, as of Sept. 28. Lima Peru Temple — In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23.

— In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23. Trujillo Peru Temple — In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23.

— In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Concepción Chile Temple. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News, Deseret News

South America South

Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23.

— In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23. Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9. Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5.

— In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5. Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6.

— In Phase 1, as of July 6. Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9.

— In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9. KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.