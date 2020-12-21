Site for Lindon Utah Temple announced

The location of the Lindon Utah Temple has been announced, with the site set near 800 East and Center Street in Lindon.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints identified the location on Monday, Dec. 21, with an announcement on Newsroom.

While an exterior rendering will be released later, plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet.

Project leaders are to begin working with city officials to coordinate planning for the temple. A groundbreaking date has not been set.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lindon in the October 2020 general conference — one of six temple locations identified at that time.

Utah currently has 17 dedicated temples, with 15 operating and two — the Salt Lake and St. George Utah temples — closed for major renovations.

In addition to Lindon, temples have been announced in Syracuse and Tooele Valley, all three of which are still in the planning stages.

Also, temples in Layton, Orem, Saratoga Springs, St. George (the Red Cliffs temple) and Taylorsville are all currently under construction.