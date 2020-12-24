Temples in 2020: A year-end review by timelines, notes and numbers

An end-of-the-year look at the temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, through lists and by the numbers.
Status of the Church’s 231 temples at the end of 2020
- 231 temples dedicated, under construction or announced
- 168 dedicated temples
- 2 temple operating in Phase 3
- 121 temples operating in Phase 2
- 25 temples operating in Phase 1
- 11 temples “paused” because of local COVID-19 conditions
- 1 temple still closed
- 8 temples under renovation
- 35 temples under construction
- 28 announced temples in planning and design
Temples dedicated in 2020
- Durban South Africa — Feb. 16
NOTE: Conducted just prior to the sweeping global COVID-19 pandemic, the Durban temple dedication makes for the Church’s fewest in one year since 2013, when only one temple was dedicated. Also, 2007 is the last year when no temple dedications were held.
Temple dedications, rededications and open houses postponed in 2020
- Rio de Janeiro Brazil — May 17 dedication
- Winnipeg Manitoba — Nov. 8 dedication
- Washington D.C. — Dec. 13 rededication
NOTE: All three have been postponed indefinitely, until large public gatherings can be held safely for open houses, dedications and rededications.
Temple groundbreakings in 2020
- Richmond Virginia– April 11
- Layton Utah – May 23
- Alabang Philippines – June 4
- Auckland New Zealand – June 13
- Feather River California – July 18
- Orem Utah – Sept. 5
- San Pedro Sula Honduras – Sept. 5
- Brasília Brazil – Sept. 26
- Moses Lake Washington — Oct. 10
- Taylorsville Utah — Oct. 31
- Salta Argentina — Nov. 4
- Bentonville Arkansas — Nov. 7
- Red Cliffs Utah — Nov. 7
- Cobán Guatemala — Nov. 14
- Davao Philippines — Nov. 14
- McAllen Texas — Nov. 21
- Antofagasta Chile — Nov. 27
- Bengaluru India — Dec. 2
- Okinawa Japan — Dec. 5
- Harare Zimbabwe — Dec. 12
- Mendoza Argentina — Dec. 17
NOTES: The 21 total temple groundbreakings in 2020 is the Church’s second-highest total in a single year, topped only by the 32 done in 1999 as part of the late 20th-century push to have 100 temples by the end of year 2000 … All 21 groundbreakings were done in the final nine months of the year, and because of the pandemic, all were small, invitation-only events adhering to local COVID-19 precautions. … All but three of the 21 temples for which ground was broken in 2020 were announced by President Russell M. Nelson during his three-year tenure as President of the Church.
Temples announced in 2020
From April 2020 general conference
- Bahía Blanca, Argentina
- Tallahassee, Florida
- Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Syracuse, Utah
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
From October 2020 general conference
- Tarawa, Kiribati
- Port Vila, Vanuatu
- Lindon, Utah
- Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala
- São Paulo East, Brazil
- Santa Cruz, Bolivia
NOTE: President Nelson has announced 49 temple locations during his three-year tenure as President of the Church. He has presided over six general conferences in that time, announcing new temple locations in each.
Temple adjustments in 2020’s pandemic
Feb. 21-22: Four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas close because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed; within a month, the closures total 111.
March 25: The First Presidency announces the closure of all operating temples worldwide.
May 7: The First Presidency announces “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples.” On May 11, a group of 17 temples become the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.
July 20: The First Presidency announces both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.
Dec. 7: The First Presidency identifies four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21; also announced are adjustments to accommodate the Phase 3 operations. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple becomes be the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.
NOTE: “We look forward to the day when all worthy members of the Church can again serve their ancestors — and worship — in a holy temple,” said President Nelson at the October 2020 general conference.
Temple renovations in 2020
- Eight temples are currently under major renovations
- The Columbus Ohio Temple was the only one of the eight to close in 2020
- The Church provided first-year updates on major renovations to pioneer-era temples — the Salt Lake Temple, including the opening of the capstone positioned under the angel Moroni statute; and the St. George Utah Temple.