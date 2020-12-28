Latest temple updates: Phase 3 total doubles as Samoa, Australia temples reopen for proxy work

Beginning Jan. 4, 2021, four temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be performing proxy work for the dead, more than nine months after the Church closed all of its temples due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest two to join Phase 3 operations on that first Monday of the new year are the Apia Samoa and Brisbane Australia temples, as announced Monday, Dec. 28.

The Taiwan Taipei Temple was the first to reopen for proxy ordinances, on Dec. 21, with the Nuku’alofa Temple following a week later.

On Dec. 7, the First Presidency identified those four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 in the Church’s four-phase reopening plan.

Temple patrons in the districts of temples in Phase 3 can call a week before the reopening date to begin scheduling proxy ordinances.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals, with Phase 3 temple adjustments introduced by Church leaders on Dec. 7.

With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of Jan. 4 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

4 operating in Phase 3

119 operating in Phase 2

25 operating in Phase 1

11 “paused”

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations

Of the 11 temples which currently have “paused” operations because of local COVID-19 conditions and restrictions, eight had reached Phase 2 operations and the other three Phase 1.

The Church’s sole temple still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: