Temple reopening status tracker — through Jan. 25

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.
Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples as of Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.
More information on the latest announcements on temple reopenings can be found at TheChurchNews.com.
With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of Jan. 25 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:
- 4 operating in Phase 3
- 119 operating in Phase 2
- 17 operating in Phase 1
- 19 “paused”
- 1 still closed
- 8 closed for major renovations
The First Presidency announced on Dec. 7 that four temples — the Apia Samoa, Brisbane Australia, Nuku’alofa Tonga and Taipei Taiwan temples — could move as early as Dec. 21, 2020, to Phase 3, which allows for proxy ordinance work for the dead. The Taipei temple was the first to begin Phase 3 operations, on that Dec. 21 date.
Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.
United States and Canada
North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah
Outside the United States and Canada
Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South
North America Central Area
- Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November, 2020.
- Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November, 2020.
- Chicago Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November, 2020.
- Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November, 2020.
- Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
North America Northeast Area
- Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020
- Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 15, 2020.
- Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August until early November, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations.
North America Southeast Area
- Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16, 2020.
- Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 26, 2020.
- Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
North America Southwest Area
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12, 2020.
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
North America West Area
- Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Fresno California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5, 2020.
- Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5, 2020.
- Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 13, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Oakland California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Redlands California Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- San Diego California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple — Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November, 2020.
Utah Area
- Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.
- St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.
Africa Central Area
- Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
Africa South Area
- Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
Africa West Area
- Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
Asia Area
- Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020.
Asia North Area
- Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12, 2020.
- Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.
Brazil Area
- Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 2, 2020.
- Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
Caribbean Area
- Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020.
- Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
Central America Area
- Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 2, as of Dec. 7, 2020.
- Panama City Panama Temple — In Phase 1, as of Dec. 14, 2020.
- Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30, 2020.
- San José Costa Rica Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30, 2020.
- Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — In Phase 2, as of Dec. 21, 2020.
Europe Area
- Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8, 2020.
- London England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Paris France Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Preston England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
Europe East Area
- Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.
Mexico Area
- Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 29, 2020.
- Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Mérida Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Dec. 14, 2020.
- Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 1 as of Aug. 24, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Monterrey Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Tampico Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Dec. 14, 2020.
- Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Veracruz Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Villahermosa Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Dec. 14, 2020.
Middle East / Africa North
- No operating temples
Pacific Area
- Adelaide Australia Temple — Phase 3 begins Feb. 8, in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4.
- Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4.
- Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Melbourne Australia Temple — Phase 3 begins Feb. 1, in Phase 2, as of Dec. 14, 2020.
- Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2020.
- Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, 2020.
- Perth Australia Temple — Phase 3 begins Feb. 8, in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Suva Fiji Temple — Phase 3 begins Feb. 8, in Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
Philippines Area
- Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16, 2020.
- Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
South America Northwest
- Arequipa Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11.
- Barranquilla Colombia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11.
- Bogotá Colombia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, but currently “paused.”
- Caracas Venezuela Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11.
- Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11.
- Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 28, 2020.
- Lima Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11.
- Trujillo Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11.
South America South
- Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5, 2020.
- Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 1, as of Nov. 23, 2020.
- Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 5, 2020.
- Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020, but currently “paused.”
