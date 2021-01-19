Church releases location, exterior rendering for Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple

The site location for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple has been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Tuesday’s announcement accompanied by the release of an exterior rendering.

The 5.8-acre site for the Pittsburgh temple — announced at April 2020 general conference by President Russell M. Nelson — is located at 2093 Powell Rd., Cranberry Township in western Pennsylvania, according to the Jan. 19 Newsroom announcement.

The location for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple is at 2093 Powell Rd., Cranberry Township in western Pennsylvania. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The rendering reflects plans for a single-story temple of approximately 32,000 square feet with a center spire.

Design plans and details are still being developed and will be made public later, along with interior and additional exterior renderings.

Project leaders will work with Butler County officials in Pennsylvania on preliminary plans for the temple, with public documents to be filed. A groundbreaking date is not yet set.

The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple will be the state’s second temple; the first — in Philadelphia — was dedicated Sept. 18, 2016. Pennsylvania is home to more than 52,000 Latter-day Saints in 108 congregations as well as 12 stakes and two missions.