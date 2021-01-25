Latest temple updates: Melbourne temple set for Phase 3, 5 temples returning to previous phases

Besides the Melbourne Australia Temple set to resume proxy ordinance work as previously announced, this week’s updates for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ temples include five returning to previous operational phases.

The moves are the latest as the Church continues to reopen temples in its careful and cautious four-phased process, after halting operations at all temples worldwide in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As announced last week, the Melbourne temple will move to Phase 3 proxy ordinance work on Feb. 1, with the Adelaide Australia, Perth Australia and Suva Fiji temples following suit on Feb. 8.

Other changes include:

Calgary Alberta, Cardston Alberta and Edmonton Alberta temples returning to Phase 2 after dropping down to Phase 1 for several months

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple, returning to Phase 1 after having paused operations

Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple, moving back to Phase 1 from Phase 2

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals, with Phase 3 temple adjustments introduced by Church leaders on Dec. 7, 2020.

Of the 18 temples which currently have “paused” operations because of local COVID-19 conditions and restrictions, 15 had reached Phase 2 operations and the other three Phase 1.

With the latest changes announced Monday, Jan. 25, the Church will have — as of Feb. 1 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

5 operating in Phase 3

120 operating in Phase 2

16 operating in Phase 1

18 “paused”

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples — the Taipei Taiwan, Nuku’alofa Tonga, Apia Samoa and Brisbane Australia temples — as the first to advance to Phase 3 in the Church’s four-phase reopening plan. All moved to Phase 3 operations between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4, 2021.

Patrons in the districts of temples in Phase 3 can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

The Church’s sole temple still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: