Temple reopening status tracker — through Feb. 1

The Asunción Paraguay Temple.
The Asunción Paraguay Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples as of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.

More information on the latest announcements on temple reopenings can be found at TheChurchNews.com.

With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of Feb. 1 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

  • 5 operating in Phase 3
  • 120 operating in Phase 2
  • 17 operating in Phase 1
  • 18 “paused”
  • 1 still closed
  • 8 closed for major renovations

The First Presidency announced on Dec. 7 that four temples — the Apia Samoa, Brisbane Australia, Nuku’alofa Tonga and Taipei Taiwan temples — could move as early as Dec. 21, 2020, to Phase 3, which allows for proxy ordinance work for the dead. The Taipei temple was the first to begin Phase 3 operations, on that Dec. 21 date.

First Presidency announces first 4 temples moving to Phase 3, reopening for proxy work

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

Fort Collins Colorado Temple
Fort Collins Colorado Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

North America Central Area

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple
Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

North America Northeast Area

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple
Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

North America Southeast Area

Tucson Arizona Temple
Tucson Arizona Temple Credit: Scott Taylor

North America Southwest Area

Oakland California Temple
Oakland California Temple Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News, Deseret News

North America West Area

Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple on Sunday, March 20, 2016.
Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple on Sunday, March 20, 2016. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Area

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple
Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa Central Area

  • Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
  • KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

The sunsets on the Durban South Africa Temple on Feb. 13, 2020.
The sunsets on the Durban South Africa Temple on Feb. 13, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Africa South Area

  • Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
  • Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
Accra Ghana Temple
Accra Ghana Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa West Area

  • Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
  • Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
Taipei Taiwan Temple
Taipei Taiwan Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Asia Area

  • Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.
  • Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020.
Church members exit the Sapporo Japan Temple following its dedication on Aug. 21, 2016.
Church members exit the Sapporo Japan Temple following its dedication on Aug. 21, 2016. Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

Asia North Area

  • Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
  • Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12, 2020.
  • Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
  • Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.
São Paulo Brazil Temple
São Paulo Brazil Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred

Brazil Area

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple
Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Caribbean Area

  • Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020.
  • Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
Guatemala City Guatemala Temple
Guatemala City Guatemala Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred

Central America Area

Paris France Temple
Paris France Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Europe Area

Kyiv Ukraine Temple
Kyiv Ukraine Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Europe East Area

  • Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.
Mexico City Mexico Temple
Mexico City Mexico Temple Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

Mexico Area

Middle East / Africa North

  • No operating temples

Papeete Tahiti Temple
Papeete Tahiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Pacific Area

Cebu City Philippines Temple
Cebu City Philippines Temple

Philippines Area

  • Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16, 2020.
  • Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
Arequipa Peru Temple.
Arequipa Peru Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

South America Northwest

Concepción Chile Temple.
Concepción Chile Temple. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News, Deseret News

South America South

