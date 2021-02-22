Salt Lake Temple renovation update: Roof upgrades, stone removal and tunnel drilling

Stones from the top of the Salt Lake Temple are being removed with a crane before being cleaned, repaired and stored as part of the Salt Lake Temple renovation project in February 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Stones from the top of the Salt Lake Temple are being labeled before being cleaned, repaired and stored as part of the Salt Lake Temple renovation project in February 2021. The labels are so they can be returned to their original places. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The parking structure is being shored up on the Conference Center side in preparation for a tunnel under North Temple as part of the Salt Lake Temple renovation project in February 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Workers on the Salt Lake Temple side of North Temple Street install canopy tubes to create a structure that will support further excavation in February 2021 as part of the work on an underground tunnel to connect to the Conference Center parking structure. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Workers install a temporary covering that is similar to a heavy-duty tarp in February 2021 in preparation for an upgraded roof as part of the Salt Lake Temple renovation project. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A crane lifts temporary roof cover that is similar to a heavy-duty tarp in February 2021. The Salt Lake Temple’s roof will be upgraded and the temporary cover used as the roof is removed until the new roof is installed. The roof is part of the seismic upgrades that are part of the Salt Lake Temple renovation project. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The area between the Church Administration Building and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building is being used as a road to move materials in and out of the plaza as the renovation continues. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
More permanent fencing has been placed outside of the Salt Lake Temple as part of the renovation project in early 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Workers on the Salt Lake Temple side of North Temple Street install canopy tubes to create a structure that will support further excavation in February 2021 as part of the work on an underground tunnel to connect to the Conference Center parking structure. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This month, work on the Salt Lake Temple renovation project includes work on stones on top of the temple walls, continuing to work on an underground tunnel, and roof upgrades, according to an update Feb. 19 on Newsroom.  

Stones from the top of the Salt Lake Temple are being labeled before being cleaned, repaired and stored as part of the Salt Lake Temple renovation project in February 2021. The labels are so they can be returned to their original places. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The stones on top of the temple walls are being removed with a crane and labeled for cleaning, preservation and storage before being returned to their original spots.  

The renovation plans include a tunnel under North Temple to the Conference Center parking structure. And workers are continuing to drill under North Temple and also installing supports on both sides of the tunnel.  

Upgrading the current roof on the temple is part of the seismic updates to the building. The roof will be removed and have a temporary covering, similar to a heavy-duty tarp, until the new roof is installed, according to Newsroom.  

The Salt Lake Temple renovation project was announced in April 2019 and began at the end of December 2019. It is expected to take four years. It includes multiple elements, including replacing the temple’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, seismic upgrades, along with restoring and refreshing the temple interior and grounds.  

Workers install a temporary covering that is similar to a heavy-duty tarp in February 2021 in preparation for an upgraded roof as part of the Salt Lake Temple renovation project. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The renovation to the Church Office Building Plaza was announced in January and has started. The area between the Church Administration Building and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building has been converted to a temporary road to move materials in and out of the site.  

The plaza renovation, which includes a new waterproofing system, removing the circular fountain and creating green space and gardens, is expected to last about 18 months. 