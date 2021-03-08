Latest temple updates: 6 temples in Mexico, England, Peru to begin or resume Phase 2

Six temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be operating in Phase 2 and offering all living temple ordinances — two in Mexico are advancing from Phase 1 operations, and two temples each in England and Peru returning from being paused.

The status changes are the latest as the Church continues to reopen temples in its careful and cautious four-phased process, after halting operations at all temples worldwide in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As announced Monday, March 8, the two temples moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on March 15:

Guadalajara Mexico Temple

Monterrey Mexico Temple

And four temples — two in England and two in Peru — are resuming Phase 2 operations after being paused because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions:

Arequipa Peru Temple

London England Temple

Preston England Temple

Trujillo Peru Temple

Meanwhile, one temple — the Concepción Chile Temple — is pausing operations because of COVID-19 conditions.

Two weeks ago, the Church announced that five temples — two in Hawaii and one each in Canada, Tahiti and El Salvador — were beginning Phase operations on March 15. They are:

Cardston Alberta Temple

Kona Hawaii Temple

Laie Hawaii Temple

Papeete Tahiti Temple

San Salvador El Salvador Temple

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — as of March 15 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

19 operating in Phase 3

124 operating in Phase 2

10 operating in Phase 1

6 “paused”

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations

Of the six temples which currently have “paused” operations because of local COVID-19 conditions and restrictions, five had reached Phase 2 operations and the other one Phase 1.

Patrons in the districts of temples in Phase 3 can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

The Church’s sole temple still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: