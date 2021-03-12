Angel Moroni now atop Pocatello Idaho Temple

A crane placed the Angel Moroni statute atop the Pocatello Idaho Temple spire on Wednesday, March 10 — nearly on the two-year anniversary of the temple’s groundbreaking.

The groundbreaking for the three-story, 67,696-square-foot temple was on March 16, 2019. Thousands gathered for the ceremonial groundbreaking.

President Thomas S. Monson announced the temple at the April 2017 general conference. It is east of Satterfield Drive and Butte Street in Pocatello and will be the sixth temple in Idaho. Other temples are located in Boise, Rexburg, Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Meridian.