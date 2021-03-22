Temple reopening status tracker — through March 29

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.
Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples as of Monday, March 29, 2021. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.
More information on the latest announcements on temple reopenings can be found at TheChurchNews.com.
With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of March 29 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:
- 19 operating in Phase 3
- 13 operating in Phase 2-B
- 111 operating in Phase 2
- 7 operating in Phase 1
- 9 “paused” — 8 in Phase 2, 1 in Phase 1
- 1 still closed
- 8 closed for major renovations
Also, the First Presidency announced on March 15 that 14 temples will move to a new Phase 2-B as early as March 29. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinance with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.
First Presidency announces first 4 temples moving to Phase 3, reopening for proxy work
Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.
United States and Canada
North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah
Outside the United States and Canada
Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South
North America Central Area
- Billings Montana Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Bismarck North Dakota Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Boise Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Calgary Alberta Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Chicago Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Edmonton Alberta Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Kansas City Missouri Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Meridian Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 1, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- St. Louis Missouri Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
North America Northeast Area
- Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 2, as of Feb. 15, 2021.
- Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August until early November 2020.
- Toronto Ontario Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations.
North America Southeast Area
- Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16, 2020.
- Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 26, 2020.
- Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Memphis Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Nashville Tennessee Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
North America Southwest Area
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Gilbert Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Las Vegas Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Monticello Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12, 2020.
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Phoenix Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Reno Nevada Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Snowflake Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Tucson Arizona Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
North America West Area
- Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Columbia River Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Fresno California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Los Angeles California Temple — Begins Phase 2 on March 29, 2021; in Phase 1, as of July 13, 2020.
- Medford Oregon Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, 2020.
- Oakland California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020.
- Portland Oregon Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Redlands California Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021.
- Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- San Diego California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, 2020.
- Seattle Washington Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29; in Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Spokane Washington Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple — Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November 2020.
Utah Area
- Bountiful Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Brigham City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Cedar City Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Draper Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Jordan River Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Logan Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Manti Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Ogden Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Payson Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Provo City Center Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Provo Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations.
- St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Vernal Utah Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.
Africa Central Area
- Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
Africa South Area
- Durban South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Johannesburg South Africa Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
Africa West Area
- Aba Nigeria Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Accra Ghana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
Asia Area
- Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020.
Asia North Area
- Fukuoka Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12, 2020.
- Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.
Brazil Area
- Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 2, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
Caribbean Area
- Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020.
- Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
Central America Area
- Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Panama City Panama Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021.
- Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30, 2020.
- San José Costa Rica Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — In Phase 2, as of Dec. 21, 2020.
Europe Area
- Bern Switzerland Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Copenhagen Denmark Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29, 2021; in Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Frankfurt Germany Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29, 2021; in Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8, 2020.
- London England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Paris France Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Preston England Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 2, as of Feb. 15, 2021.
- Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
Europe East Area
- Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.
Mexico Area
- Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 15, 2021.
- Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Mérida Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 1 as of Aug. 24, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Monterrey Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 15, 2021.
- Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Tampico Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Dec. 14, 2020.
- Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Veracruz Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Villahermosa Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Dec. 14, 2020.
Middle East / Africa North
- No operating temples
Pacific Area
- Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021.
- Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021.
- Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021.
- Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 1, 2021.
- Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2020.
- Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021.
- Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021.
- Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
Philippines Area
- Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16, 2020.
- Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
South America Northwest
- Arequipa Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Barranquilla Colombia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Bogotá Colombia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Caracas Venezuela Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 28, 2020.
- Lima Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Trujillo Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021, but currently “paused.”
South America South
- Asunción Paraguay Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Oct. 5, 2020.
- Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021.
- Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Córdoba Argentina Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on March 29, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Oct. 5, 2020.
- Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020, but currently “paused.”
