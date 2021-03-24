Church seeking to preserve Manti temple murals by Minerva Teichert

The artwork in the Manti Utah Temple includes murals painted by Minerva Teichert, which are valued not only for their beauty, but also as a treasured remembrance of the faith, talent and dedication of the artist.

The Teichert murals in the Manti Temple were originally painted on canvas, which was adhered to the plaster walls, said a Wednesday, March 24, update on Newsroom to an existing article about renovation efforts for the Manti and Salt Lake temples.

The Church’s intent is to separate the canvas or portions of the canvas from the plaster and preserve the murals for future restoration and display in a public setting. “We are seeking the advice of international experts in the field of art preservation during this process,” the article stated.