Latest temple updates: 7 temples moving to Phase 3 for all proxy ordinances; 42 receiving Phase 2-B status for proxy baptisms

Seven temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin offering proxy ordinances in Phase 3 in two weeks, while a total of 42 temples will be given Phase 2-B status in April, which allows for proxy baptisms.

The status changes are the latest as the Church continues to reopen temples in its careful and cautious four-phased process, after halting operations at all temples worldwide in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, three temples closed for major renovations are being given Phase 2-B status in April 2021, allowing members in the respective temple districts the chance to schedule proxy baptisms at the nearest operating temple. And operations at one temple are being paused because of local COVID-19 conditions.

As announced Monday, March 29, seven temples — five in Africa, one in Japan and one in the Caribbean — will begin Phase 3 operations on April 12. They include:

Aba Nigeria Temple

Accra Ghana Temple

Durban South Africa Temple

Fukuoka Japan Temple

Johannesburg South Africa Temple

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple

On April 12, 17 operating temples — 15 in the United States and two in England — will begin Phase 2-B operations. The recently added phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

The 17 moving to Phase 2-B on April 12 include:

Boise Idaho Temple

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Draper Utah Temple

Jordan River Utah Temple

Logan Utah Temple

London England Temple

Meridian Idaho Temple

Monticello Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Temple

Preston England Temple

Reno Nevada Temple

Snowflake Arizona Temple

Star Valley Wyoming Temple

The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

Tucson Arizona Temple

An additional 22 temples — 20 in the United States, one in Canada and one in Bolivia — will move to Phase 2-B two weeks later, on April 26. They include:

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple

Billings Montana Temple

Bismarck North Dakota Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Cochabamba Bolivia Temple

Columbia River Washington Temple

Gilbert Arizona Temple

Las Vegas Nevada Temple

Manti Utah Temple

Memphis Tennessee Temple

Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple

Nashville Tennessee Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Phoenix Arizona Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Spokane Washington Temple

St. Louis Missouri Temple

Toronto Ontario Temple

Vernal Utah Temple

Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple

The one temple pausing operations because of local COVID conditions and precautions is:

Manila Philippines Temple

Meanwhile, Phase 2-B status is being given in April to three temples under renovation, allowing members in those temple districts to schedule proxy baptisms at nearby temples. They include:

Salt Lake Temple, effective April 12

Mesa Arizona Temple, effective April 26

St. George Utah Temple, effective April 26

All announced moves are dependent on local pandemic conditions.

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — through April 12 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

26 operating in Phase 3

30 operating in Phase 2-B

86 operating in Phase 2

7 operating in Phase 1

10 “paused” — 9 in Phase 2, 1 in Phase 1

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations

On April 26, an additional 22 temples will move from Phase 2 to Phase 2-B.

While given the Phase 2-B designation, the Salt Lake, Mesa and St. George temples are counted among the eight closed for renovation.

Of the 10 temples that currently have “paused” operations because of local COVID-19 conditions and restrictions, nine had reached Phase 2 operations and the other one Phase 1.

Patrons in the districts of temples in Phases 3 and 2-B can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

The Church’s sole temple still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: