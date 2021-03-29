Temple reopening status tracker — through April 12

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.
Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples and projected through Monday, April 12, 2021. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.
More information on the latest announcements on temple reopenings can be found at TheChurchNews.com.
With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of April 12 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:
- 26 operating in Phase 3
- 30 operating in Phase 2-B
- 86 operating in Phase 2
- 7 operating in Phase 1
- 10 “paused” — 9 in Phase 2, 1 in Phase 1
- 1 still closed
- 8 closed for major renovations
An additional 22 temples are scheduled to move from Phase 2 to Phase 2-B. The recently added phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinance with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.
Also, three temples closed for major renovations — the Salt Lake, St. George Utah and Mesa Arizona temples — are being given Phase 2-B status. While the temples are not opening, the status allows members residing in the respective temple districts to use the online scheduling system for the nearest operating temple.
Members can use the online scheduling system to schedule temple appointments — the system is activated the Monday afternoon one week prior to the scheduled starting date.
First Presidency announces first 4 temples moving to Phase 3, reopening for proxy work
Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.
United States and Canada
North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah
Outside the United States and Canada
Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South
North America Central Area
- Billings Montana Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Bismarck North Dakota Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Boise Idaho Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 1, 20212; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Calgary Alberta Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Cardston Alberta Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Chicago Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Denver Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Edmonton Alberta Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Fort Collins Colorado Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Kansas City Missouri Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Meridian Idaho Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Nauvoo Illinois Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Regina Saskatchewan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Rexburg Idaho Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- St. Louis Missouri Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- St. Paul Minnesota Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24.
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
North America Northeast Area
- Boston Massachusetts Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Columbus Ohio Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Detroit Michigan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Halifax Nova Scotia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Hartford Connecticut Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Indianapolis Indiana Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Manhattan New York Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Montreal Quebec Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Palmyra New York Temple — In Phase 2, as of Feb. 15, 2021.
- Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — In Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August until early November 2020.
- Toronto Ontario Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Washington D.C. Temple — Closed for renovations.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
North America Southeast Area
- Atlanta Georgia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Nov. 16, 2020.
- Birmingham Alabama Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 26, 2020.
- Columbia South Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Louisville Kentucky Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Memphis Tennessee Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Nashville Tennessee Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Orlando Florida Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- Raleigh North Carolina Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
North America Southwest Area
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Dallas Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Gilbert Arizona Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Houston Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Las Vegas Nevada Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Lubbock Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Mesa Arizona Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple will be given Phase 2-B status beginning April 26, 2021, so that members residing in the Mesa temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
- Monticello Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Oct. 12, 2020.
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Phoenix Arizona Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Reno Nevada Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- San Antonio Texas Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Snowflake Arizona Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Tucson Arizona Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
North America West Area
- Anchorage Alaska Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Columbia River Washington Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Fresno California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Kona Hawaii Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Laie Hawaii Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Los Angeles California Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 29, 2021.
- Medford Oregon Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Newport Beach California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, 2020.
- Oakland California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020.
- Portland Oregon Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Redlands California Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021.
- Sacramento California Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- San Diego California Temple — In Phase 2 as of Sept. 28, 2020.
- Seattle Washington Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 20210.
- Spokane Washington Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple — Has returned to Phase 1, after operating in Phase 2 from late August through November 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Utah Area
- Bountiful Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Brigham City Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Cedar City Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Draper Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Jordan River Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Logan Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Manti Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Ogden Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Payson Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Provo City Center Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Provo Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple will be given Phase 2-B status beginning April 12, 2021, so that members residing in the Salt Lake temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
- St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple will be given Phase 2-B status beginning April 26, 2021, so that members residing in the St. George temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
- Vernal Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Africa Central Area
- Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Africa South Area
- Durban South Africa Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Johannesburg South Africa Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Africa West Area
- Aba Nigeria Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Accra Ghana Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Asia Area
- Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Asia North Area
- Fukuoka Japan Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12, 2020.
- Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Brazil Area
- Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 2, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Caribbean Area
- Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020.
- Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Central America Area
- Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Panama City Panama Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021.
- Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 30, 2020.
- San José Costa Rica Temple — In Phase 1, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- San Salvador El Salvador Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple — In Phase 2, as of Dec. 21, 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Europe Area
- Bern Switzerland Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Copenhagen Denmark Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Frankfurt Germany Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Freiberg Germany Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Helsinki Finland Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- Lisbon Portugal Temple — In Phase 1, as of June 8, 2020.
- London England Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
- Madrid Spain Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Paris France Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Preston England Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
- Rome Italy Temple — In Phase 2, as of Feb. 15, 2021.
- Stockholm Sweden Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- The Hague Netherlands Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Europe East Area
- Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Mexico Area
- Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Guadalajara Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 15, 2021.
- Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Mérida Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Mexico City Mexico Temple — In Phase 1 as of Aug. 24, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Monterrey Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 15, 2021.
- Oaxaca Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Tampico Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Dec. 14, 2020.
- Tijuana Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- Veracruz Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
- Villahermosa Mexico Temple — In Phase 2, as of Dec. 14, 2020.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Middle East / Africa North
- No operating temples
Pacific Area
- Adelaide Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021.
- Apia Samoa Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021.
- Brisbane Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Jan. 4, 2021.
- Hamilton New Zealand Temple — Closed for renovations.
- Melbourne Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 1, 2021.
- Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 28, 2020.
- Papeete Tahiti Temple — In Phase 3, as of March 15, 2021.
- Perth Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021.
- Suva Fiji Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 8, 2021.
- Sydney Australia Temple — In Phase 3, as of Feb. 22, 2021.
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
Philippines Area
- Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16, 2020.
- Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
South America Northwest
- Arequipa Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Barranquilla Colombia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Bogotá Colombia Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Caracas Venezuela Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Cochabamba Bolivia Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Guayaquil Ecuador Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Lima Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021.
- Trujillo Peru Temple — In Phase 2, as of Jan. 11, 2021, but currently “paused.”
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.
South America South
- Asunción Paraguay Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — In Phase 2, as of March 1, 2021.
- Concepción Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- Córdoba Argentina Temple — In Phase 2-B, as of March 29, 2021.
- Montevideo Uruguay Temple — In Phase 1, as of July 6, 2020.
- Santiago Chile Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020, but currently “paused.”
- KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.