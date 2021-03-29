Temple reopening status tracker — through April 12

The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, left, and the Jordan River Utah Temple are pictured on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, left, and the Jordan River Utah Temple are pictured on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reopen its temples in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

Below is a closer look — in an area-by-area listing — at the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples and projected through Monday, April 12, 2021. Click on the area name below to jump to a listing of the temples and their current status in that specific area.

More information on the latest announcements on temple reopenings can be found at TheChurchNews.com.

With the announced changes, the Church will have — as of April 12 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

  • 26 operating in Phase 3
  • 30 operating in Phase 2-B
  • 86 operating in Phase 2
  • 7 operating in Phase 1
  • 10 “paused” — 9 in Phase 2, 1 in Phase 1
  • 1 still closed
  • 8 closed for major renovations

An additional 22 temples are scheduled to move from Phase 2 to Phase 2-B. The recently added phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinance with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Also, three temples closed for major renovations — the Salt Lake, St. George Utah and Mesa Arizona temples — are being given Phase 2-B status. While the temples are not opening, the status allows members residing in the respective temple districts to use the online scheduling system for the nearest operating temple.

Members can use the online scheduling system to schedule temple appointments — the system is activated the Monday afternoon one week prior to the scheduled starting date.

First Presidency announces first 4 temples moving to Phase 3, reopening for proxy work

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

United States and Canada

North America Central | North America Northeast | North America Southeast | North America Southwest | North America West | Utah

Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central | Africa South | Africa West | Asia | Asia North | Brazil | Caribbean | Central America | Europe | Europe East | Mexico | Middle East / Africa North | Pacific | Philippines | South America Northwest | South America South

Fort Collins Colorado Temple
Fort Collins Colorado Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

North America Central Area

Return to area list.

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple
Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

North America Northeast Area

Return to area list.

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple
Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

North America Southeast Area

Return to area list.

Tucson Arizona Temple
Tucson Arizona Temple Credit: Scott Taylor

North America Southwest Area

Return to area list.

Oakland California Temple
Oakland California Temple Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News, Deseret News

North America West Area

Return to area list.

Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple on Sunday, March 20, 2016.
Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple on Sunday, March 20, 2016. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Area

  • Bountiful Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
  • Brigham City Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
  • Cedar City Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
  • Draper Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
  • Jordan River Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
  • Logan Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
  • Manti Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 7, 2020.
  • Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
  • Ogden Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
  • Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
  • Payson Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
  • Provo City Center Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
  • Provo Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
  • Salt Lake Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple will be given Phase 2-B status beginning April 12, 2021, so that members residing in the Salt Lake temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
  • St. George Utah Temple — Closed for renovations. The temple will be given Phase 2-B status beginning April 26, 2021, so that members residing in the St. George temple district can use the online scheduling system for an appointment at the nearest operating temple.
  • Vernal Utah Temple — Begins Phase 2-B on April 26, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 17, 2020.
  • NOTE: The Monticello Utah Temple is in the North America Southwest Area.
  • KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple
Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa Central Area

  • Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
  • KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

The sunsets on the Durban South Africa Temple on Feb. 13, 2020.
The sunsets on the Durban South Africa Temple on Feb. 13, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Africa South Area

  • Durban South Africa Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
  • Johannesburg South Africa Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
  • KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Accra Ghana Temple
Accra Ghana Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Africa West Area

  • Aba Nigeria Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
  • Accra Ghana Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Aug. 24, 2020.
  • KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Taipei Taiwan Temple
Taipei Taiwan Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Asia Area

  • Hong Kong Temple — Closed for renovations.
  • Taipei Taiwan Temple — In Phase 3, as of Dec. 21, 2020.
  • KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Church members exit the Sapporo Japan Temple following its dedication on Aug. 21, 2016.
Church members exit the Sapporo Japan Temple following its dedication on Aug. 21, 2016. Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

Asia North Area

  • Fukuoka Japan Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Oct. 19, 2020.
  • Sapporo Japan Temple — In Phase 2, as of Oct. 12, 2020.
  • Seoul Korea Temple — In Phase 2, as of July 27, 2020.
  • Tokyo Japan Temple — Closed for renovations.
  • KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

São Paulo Brazil Temple
São Paulo Brazil Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred

Brazil Area

  • Campinas Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
  • Curitiba Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
  • Fortaleza Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020, but currently “paused.”
  • Manaus Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Aug. 31, 2020.
  • Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 2, 2020, but currently “paused.”
  • Recife Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
  • São Paulo Brazil Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020, but currently “paused.”
  • KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple
Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Caribbean Area

  • Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 9, 2020.
  • Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple — Begins Phase 3 on April 12, 2021; in Phase 2, as of Sept. 14, 2020.
  • KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple
Guatemala City Guatemala Temple Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Central America Area

Return to area list.

Paris France Temple
Paris France Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Europe Area

Return to area list.

Kyiv Ukraine Temple
Kyiv Ukraine Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Europe East Area

  • Kyiv Ukraine Temple — Closed.
  • KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Mexico City Mexico Temple
Mexico City Mexico Temple Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

Mexico Area

Return to area list.

Middle East / Africa North

  • No operating temples

Return to area list.

Papeete Tahiti Temple
Papeete Tahiti Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Pacific Area

Return to area list.

Cebu City Philippines Temple
Cebu City Philippines Temple

Philippines Area

  • Cebu City Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Nov. 16, 2020.
  • Manila Philippines Temple — In Phase 2, as of Sept. 21, 2020, but currently “paused.”
  • KEY: Phase 1 — Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 — All living ordinances by appointment. Phase 2-B — All living ordinances and proxy baptisms by appointment. Phase 3 — All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment. Phase 4 — All normal operations.

Return to area list.

Arequipa Peru Temple.
Arequipa Peru Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South America Northwest

Return to area list.

Concepción Chile Temple.
Concepción Chile Temple. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News, Deseret News

South America South

Return to area list.