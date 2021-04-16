Salt Lake Temple renovation update: Tunnel drilling, installing supports and removing the plaza fountains

Recent work on the Salt Lake Temple renovation project includes progress on the tunnel and installing supports, along with work on the roof and removing the upper stones, according to an April 16 update on the Church’s Newsroom. Also, crews are removing the fountain on the Church Office Building plaza.
The Salt Lake Temple renovation project was announced in April 2019 and began at the end of December 2019. It is expected to take four years. It includes replacing the temple’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, seismic upgrades, along with restoring and refreshing the temple interior and grounds.
Here are some of the recent updates:
• Tunnel: The excavation for the tunnel under North Temple Street is about 80% complete. The tunnel will connect the Conference Center parking lot to underground facilities and the temple entrance.
A drilling machine removes the soil on the upper part of the tunnel and an excavator hauls it away, along with the lower portion of the soil in the excavation area. Steel arches encased in shotcrete, a form of grout, every 4 feet line the tunnel walls.
• Supports: Three sides of the base of the temple have a secant wall to help brace and contain the existing footings. The walls are made of alternating steel and concrete columns drilled into deep holes and overlap to create a retaining wall.
• Roof: The copper roof sheathing has been removed and replaced with a temporary roof in preparation for additional steel trusses that are part of the seismic project.
• Spires: Upper stones around the top of the temple continue to be removed for cleaning and any needed repairs, before being stored and later reinstalled.
• Church Office Building plaza: The two fountains are being removed along with the walkways and planter boxes. Conveyor belts have been installed to help move materials and haul away debris.
The plaza renovation, which includes a new waterproofing system, removing the circular fountain and creating green space and gardens, was announced in January and is expected to last about 18 months.