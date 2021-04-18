See the 69 temples — and each’s status — that President Nelson has announced in three years

With the 20 new temples he announced during the recent April 2021 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson has identified locations for 69 new temples in a little more than three years.

Sustained and set apart as the 17th President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, the 96-year-old President Nelson has presided over seven general conferences and has announced new temple locations in each.

“Temples are a vital part of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fullness,” he said April 4 when announcing the latest temples. “Ordinances of the temple fill our lives with power and strength — available in no other way. We thank God for those blessings.”

Also, he has announced major renovations to the Church’s pioneer-era temples, beginning with the Salt Lake and St. George Utah temples. And of the groundbreakings for 33 temples in the past three years, two-thirds of those are for temples he himself announced.

The Church now has 251 temples in various stages of operation, construction and planning. Its 168 dedicated temples include eight closed for renovations; 35 more are under construction and now 48 still in planning and design.

In his three years, President Nelson has directed the dedication of nine temples and the rededication of nine more; two dedications and one rededication that had been planned for 2020 are on hold due to pandemic precautions.

Most new temple announcements

On two separate occasions, President Nelson has announced the most new temple locations in one setting. The first came in October 2019 general conference, when he identified 12 new temples. His announcement of 20 locations in April 2021 general conference was a 67% increase over the previous single-day total.

The most temple locations identified in a single year — 27 — were in 1998, under the direction of President Gordon B. Hinckley. As President of the Church, he announced 78 new temple locations in his 12-year tenure.

In the priesthood session of October 1997 general conference, he unveiled a plan to build smaller temples in more remote locations and singled out Monticello, Utah; Anchorage, Alaska; and the Latter-day Saint colonies in northern Mexico as the first three sites for the smaller temples.

In the April 1998 general conference, President Hinckley said: “I take this opportunity to announce to the entire Church a program to construct some 30 small temples immediately. They will be in Europe, in Asia, in Australia and Fiji, in Mexico and Central and South America and Africa, as well as in the United States and Canada.”

Adding the 30 number to the 51 operating temples at the time and the 17 already under construction, he noted a total of 98 temples. “I think we had better add two more to make it an even 100 by the end of this century,” he added.

In that regard, President Hinckley did announce 32 new temples in a single time — but none of the 32 new temple locations was identified in that conference or subsequent ones. Rather, the locations were announced at various times, with 27 of them coming during the 1998 calendar year.

With seven months and another general conference still remaining in 2021, the year’s total temple locations announced could come close to, match or exceed the 27 of 1998.

Below are the 69 temple locations President Nelson has announced since April 2018 — listed first in chronological order, with a status update for each, followed by a geographical listing. Temples with names different than the announced city are included.

Chronological listing, with status updates

President Robert Anthony, first counselor of the India Bengaluru Stake presidency, and his wife, Usha Anthony, right, and stake clerk Rohit Nagaraj and his wife, Diana Nagaraj, turn the soil together following the Bengaluru India Temple groundbreaking on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2018

Seven new temple locations were announced on April 1, 2018. Four of the seven temples are now under construction.

Salta, Argentina — Under construction, following the Nov. 4, 2020, groundbreaking. The Salta Argentina Temple site and exterior rendering were made public on June 23, 2020.

— Under construction, following the Nov. 4, 2020, groundbreaking. The Salta Argentina Temple site and exterior rendering were made public on June 23, 2020. Bengaluru, India — Under construction, following the Dec. 2, 2020, groundbreaking. Both the exterior rendering and the Bengaluru location were released on Jan. 15, 2020.

— Under construction, following the Dec. 2, 2020, groundbreaking. Both the exterior rendering and the Bengaluru location were released on Jan. 15, 2020. Managua, Nicaragua — Still in planning.

— Still in planning. Cagayan de Oro, Philippines — Still in planning.

— Still in planning. Layton, Utah — Under construction, following the May 23, 2020, groundbreaking. The Layton Utah Temple site was announced on July 14, 2019, and the exterior rendering released on Oct. 8, 2019.

— Under construction, following the May 23, 2020, groundbreaking. The Layton Utah Temple site was announced on July 14, 2019, and the exterior rendering released on Oct. 8, 2019. Richmond, Virginia — Under construction, following the April 11, 2020, groundbreaking. Exterior and interior renderings for the Richmond Virginia Temple were released on Aug. 28, 2019, while the site location was made public earlier that spring.

— Under construction, following the April 11, 2020, groundbreaking. Exterior and interior renderings for the Richmond Virginia Temple were released on Aug. 28, 2019, while the site location was made public earlier that spring. A major city yet to be determined in Russia — Still in planning, with a city not yet identified.

Members of the Mexico Area Presidency are from left to right Elder John C. Pingree Jr., second counselor and his wife, Anne; Elder Rafael E. Pino, first counselor and his wife, Patricia; and Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, Mexico Area president and his wife, Silvia. They are standing by the rendering of the Puebla Mexico Temple on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October 2018

Of the 12 temples announced on Oct. 7, 2018, nine are under construction — two having nearly a year’s worth of building already.

Elder José Bernardo Hernández, an Area Seventy from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, speaks with a limited number of local Church leaders and Latter-day Saints during the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple’s groundbreaking event on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2019

Four of the eight temples announced on April 7, 2019, are already under construction, with a date set for a fifth and two more awaiting a scheduled date.

Shovel used during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Taylorsville Utah Temple in Taylorsville is pictured on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

October 2019

For the eight locations announced on Oct. 5, 2019, groundbreakings have been held for five temples — the four in the United States and in Cobán, Guatemala.

Rendering of the Tallahassee Florida Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2020

On April 5, 2020, eight locations were identified. Of the eight temples, exterior renderings and site locations for the three locations in the United States have been announced, as well as a groundbreaking for the Syracuse Utah Temple. The five international temples are in planning and design stages.

Bahía Blanca, Argentina — Still in planning.

— Still in planning. Tallahassee, Florida — A June 2021 groundbreaking has been scheduled. An exterior rendering and site location for the Tallahassee Florida Temple were released on Jan. 13, 2021.

— A June 2021 groundbreaking has been scheduled. An exterior rendering and site location for the Tallahassee Florida Temple were released on Jan. 13, 2021. Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo — Still in planning.

— Still in planning. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — Awaiting a groundbreaking date. On Jan. 19, 2021, the Church released an exterior rendering and site location.

— Awaiting a groundbreaking date. On Jan. 19, 2021, the Church released an exterior rendering and site location. Benin City, Nigeria — Still in planning.

— Still in planning. Syracuse, Utah — Groundbreaking is scheduled for June 2021. The temple site was announced on Aug. 28, 2020, with its exterior rendering made public on Feb. 16, 2021.

— Groundbreaking is scheduled for June 2021. The temple site was announced on Aug. 28, 2020, with its exterior rendering made public on Feb. 16, 2021. Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Still in planning.

— Still in planning. Shanghai, People’s Republic of China — Still in planning.

President Russell M. Nelson announced locations for six new temples during the October 2020 general conference. Credit: Church News graphic

October 2020

Of the six locations announced on Oct. 4, 2020, all temples are in the planning and design stages. The location for the Lindon Utah Temple has been made public.

Tarawa, Kiribati

Port Vila, Vanuatu

Lindon, Utah — Awaiting a groundbreaking date and release of an exterior rendering. The Lindon Utah Temple’s location was announced on Dec. 21, 2020.

— Awaiting a groundbreaking date and release of an exterior rendering. The Lindon Utah Temple’s location was announced on Dec. 21, 2020. Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala

Sao Paulo East, Brazil

Santa Cruz, Bolivia

President Russell M. Nelson announced 20 temples during the April 2021 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Credit: Church News Graphic

April 2021

Announced just recently on April 4, 2021, all 20 temples are in planning and design stages.

Oslo, Norway

Brussels, Belgium

Vienna, Austria

Kumasi, Ghana

Beira, Mozambique

Cape Town, South Africa

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Cali, Colombia

Querétaro, México

Torreón, México

Helena, Montana

Casper, Wyoming

Grand Junction, Colorado

Farmington, New Mexico

Burley, Idaho

Eugene, Oregon

Elko, Nevada

Yorba Linda, California

Smithfield, Utah

Geographical listing

Of all 69 locations that President Nelson has announced, temples are to be located in 15 different states in the United States, in three U.S. territories and in 33 other countries.

Following is a breakdown by state and by the Church’s international areas.

United States — by state

Arkansas — Bentonville.

— Bentonville. California — Yuba City (Feather River California Temple), Yorba Linda.

— Yuba City (Feather River California Temple), Yorba Linda. Colorado — Grand Junction.

— Grand Junction. Florida — Tallahassee.

— Tallahassee. Idaho — Burley.

— Burley. Montana — Helena.

— Helena. Nevada — Elko.

— Elko. New Mexico – Farmington.

– Farmington. Oregon — Eugene.

— Eugene. Pennsylvania — Pittsburgh.

— Pittsburgh. Utah — Layton, Washington County (Red Cliffs Utah Temple), Tooele Valley (Deseret Peak Temple), Orem, Taylorsville, Syracuse, Lindon, Smithfield.

— Layton, Washington County (Red Cliffs Utah Temple), Tooele Valley (Deseret Peak Temple), Orem, Taylorsville, Syracuse, Lindon, Smithfield. Texas — McAllen.

— McAllen. Virginia — Richmond.

— Richmond. Washington — Moses Lake.

— Moses Lake. Wyoming — Casper.

International — by Church areas