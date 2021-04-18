See the 69 temples — and each’s status — that President Nelson has announced in three years

With the 20 new temples he announced during the recent April 2021 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson has identified locations for 69 new temples in a little more than three years.
Sustained and set apart as the 17th President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, the 96-year-old President Nelson has presided over seven general conferences and has announced new temple locations in each.
“Temples are a vital part of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fullness,” he said April 4 when announcing the latest temples. “Ordinances of the temple fill our lives with power and strength — available in no other way. We thank God for those blessings.”
Also, he has announced major renovations to the Church’s pioneer-era temples, beginning with the Salt Lake and St. George Utah temples. And of the groundbreakings for 33 temples in the past three years, two-thirds of those are for temples he himself announced.
The Church now has 251 temples in various stages of operation, construction and planning. Its 168 dedicated temples include eight closed for renovations; 35 more are under construction and now 48 still in planning and design.
In his three years, President Nelson has directed the dedication of nine temples and the rededication of nine more; two dedications and one rededication that had been planned for 2020 are on hold due to pandemic precautions.
Most new temple announcements
On two separate occasions, President Nelson has announced the most new temple locations in one setting. The first came in October 2019 general conference, when he identified 12 new temples. His announcement of 20 locations in April 2021 general conference was a 67% increase over the previous single-day total.
The most temple locations identified in a single year — 27 — were in 1998, under the direction of President Gordon B. Hinckley. As President of the Church, he announced 78 new temple locations in his 12-year tenure.
In the priesthood session of October 1997 general conference, he unveiled a plan to build smaller temples in more remote locations and singled out Monticello, Utah; Anchorage, Alaska; and the Latter-day Saint colonies in northern Mexico as the first three sites for the smaller temples.
In the April 1998 general conference, President Hinckley said: “I take this opportunity to announce to the entire Church a program to construct some 30 small temples immediately. They will be in Europe, in Asia, in Australia and Fiji, in Mexico and Central and South America and Africa, as well as in the United States and Canada.”
Adding the 30 number to the 51 operating temples at the time and the 17 already under construction, he noted a total of 98 temples. “I think we had better add two more to make it an even 100 by the end of this century,” he added.
In that regard, President Hinckley did announce 32 new temples in a single time — but none of the 32 new temple locations was identified in that conference or subsequent ones. Rather, the locations were announced at various times, with 27 of them coming during the 1998 calendar year.
With seven months and another general conference still remaining in 2021, the year’s total temple locations announced could come close to, match or exceed the 27 of 1998.
Below are the 69 temple locations President Nelson has announced since April 2018 — listed first in chronological order, with a status update for each, followed by a geographical listing. Temples with names different than the announced city are included.
Chronological listing, with status updates
April 2018
Seven new temple locations were announced on April 1, 2018. Four of the seven temples are now under construction.
- Salta, Argentina — Under construction, following the Nov. 4, 2020, groundbreaking. The Salta Argentina Temple site and exterior rendering were made public on June 23, 2020.
- Bengaluru, India — Under construction, following the Dec. 2, 2020, groundbreaking. Both the exterior rendering and the Bengaluru location were released on Jan. 15, 2020.
- Managua, Nicaragua — Still in planning.
- Cagayan de Oro, Philippines — Still in planning.
- Layton, Utah — Under construction, following the May 23, 2020, groundbreaking. The Layton Utah Temple site was announced on July 14, 2019, and the exterior rendering released on Oct. 8, 2019.
- Richmond, Virginia — Under construction, following the April 11, 2020, groundbreaking. Exterior and interior renderings for the Richmond Virginia Temple were released on Aug. 28, 2019, while the site location was made public earlier that spring.
- A major city yet to be determined in Russia — Still in planning, with a city not yet identified.
October 2018
Of the 12 temples announced on Oct. 7, 2018, nine are under construction — two having nearly a year’s worth of building already.
- Mendoza, Argentina — Under construction, following the Dec.17, 2020, groundbreaking. On June 23, 2020, the site was announced and the exterior rendering released for the Mendoza Argentina Temple.
- Salvador, Brazil — Still in planning.
- Yuba City, California — Under construction, following the July 18, 2020, groundbreaking for the renamed Feather River California Temple. Both the location and exterior rendering were made public on Sept. 26, 2019.
- Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Awaiting a groundbreaking date. President Nelson unveiled the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple’s exterior rendering during a ministering visit on Nov. 19, 2019, with the location announced at the same time.
- Praia, Cape Verde — Under construction, following the May 4, 2019, groundbreaking. The Praia Cabo Verde Temple’s exterior rendering and site location were released on Feb. 8, 2019.
- Yigo, Guam — Under construction, following the May 4, 2019, groundbreaking. The Yigo Guam Temple’s site and exterior rendering were both released on Feb. 1, 2019.
- Puebla, Mexico — Under construction, following the Nov. 30, 2020 groundbreaking. The Puebla Mexico Temple had its exterior rendering released on Sept. 24, 2019.
- Auckland, New Zealand — Under construction, following the June 14, 2020, groundbreaking. President Nelson announced the Auckland New Zealand Temple site during a ministry-trip devotional in the city on May 21, 2019. The exterior rendering was released March 12, 2020.
- Lagos, Nigeria — Still in planning.
- Davao, Philippines — Under construction, following a Nov. 14, 2020, groundbreaking. On Sept. 8, 2020, the site location and exterior rendering for the Davao Philippines Temple were released.
- San Juan, Puerto Rico — Under construction, following the May 4, 2019, groundbreaking. The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple site and exterior rendering were made public on Jan. 12, 2019.
- Washington County, Utah — Under construction, following the Nov. 7, 2020, groundbreaking for the renamed Red Cliffs Utah Temple. The temple site was announced on Sept. 6, 2019, and the exterior rendering made public on April 7, 2020.
April 2019
Four of the eight temples announced on April 7, 2019, are already under construction, with a date set for a fifth and two more awaiting a scheduled date.
- Pago Pago, American Samoa — Awaiting a groundbreaking date. The exterior rendering and site of the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple were both announced on Aug. 14, 2020.
- Okinawa City, Okinawa — Under construction, following the Dec. 5, 2020, groundbreaking for the renamed Okinawa Japan Temple. The location and exterior rendering were released on May 25, 2020.
- Neiafu, Tonga — Awaiting a groundbreaking date. On Aug. 14, 2020, the location and an exterior rendering were released for the Neiafu Tonga Temple.
- Tooele Valley, Utah — Groundbreaking for the Deseret Peak Utah Temple is set for May 2021. Exterior and interior renderings were released in April 2020, with both a site change and a name change announced on Jan. 19, 2021.
- Moses Lake, Washington — Under construction, following the Oct. 10, 2020, groundbreaking. The Moses Lake Washington Temple site was announced on Oct. 29, 2019, and the exterior rendering released on. April 7, 2020.
- San Pedro Sula, Honduras — Under construction, following a Sept. 5, 2020, groundbreaking. With the exterior rendering released on Aug. 5, 2020.
- Antofagasta, Chile — Under construction, following a Nov. 27, 2020, groundbreaking for the Antofagasta Chile Temple. The site location and exterior rendering were released Oct. 2, 2020, at the time the groundbreaking was announced.
- Budapest, Hungary — Still in planning.
October 2019
For the eight locations announced on Oct. 5, 2019, groundbreakings have been held for five temples — the four in the United States and in Cobán, Guatemala.
- Freetown, Sierra Leone — Still in planning.
- Orem, Utah — The groundbreaking for the Orem Utah Temple was held Sept. 5, 2020, with the temple site announced on Dec. 11, 2019, and the temple rendering released on June 24, 2020.
- Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea — Awaiting a groundbreaking date. On Sept. 15, 2020, an exterior rendering and the site location were announced for the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple.
- Bentonville, Arkansas — Ground was broken on Nov. 7, 2020, for the Bentonville Arkansas Temple, with the temple site made public on April 23, 2020, and the exterior rendering released on Aug. 28, 2020.
- Bacolod, Philippines — Still in planning.
- McAllen, Texas — Ground was broken for the McAllen Texas Temple on Nov. 21, 2020. The temple site was announced on Dec. 11, 2019, and the exterior rendering released on Aug. 28, 2020.
- Coban, Guatemala — Ground was broken for the Cobán Guatemala Temple on Nov. 14, 2020, with the exterior rendering released and the site location announced on May 25, 2020.
- Taylorsville, Utah — The groundbreaking for the Taylorsville Utah Temple was held Oct. 31, 2020, with the temple site identified on Dec. 11, 2019, and the exterior rendering released on Aug. 13, 2020.
April 2020
On April 5, 2020, eight locations were identified. Of the eight temples, exterior renderings and site locations for the three locations in the United States have been announced, as well as a groundbreaking for the Syracuse Utah Temple. The five international temples are in planning and design stages.
- Bahía Blanca, Argentina — Still in planning.
- Tallahassee, Florida — A June 2021 groundbreaking has been scheduled. An exterior rendering and site location for the Tallahassee Florida Temple were released on Jan. 13, 2021.
- Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo — Still in planning.
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — Awaiting a groundbreaking date. On Jan. 19, 2021, the Church released an exterior rendering and site location.
- Benin City, Nigeria — Still in planning.
- Syracuse, Utah — Groundbreaking is scheduled for June 2021. The temple site was announced on Aug. 28, 2020, with its exterior rendering made public on Feb. 16, 2021.
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Still in planning.
- Shanghai, People’s Republic of China — Still in planning.
October 2020
Of the six locations announced on Oct. 4, 2020, all temples are in the planning and design stages. The location for the Lindon Utah Temple has been made public.
- Tarawa, Kiribati
- Port Vila, Vanuatu
- Lindon, Utah — Awaiting a groundbreaking date and release of an exterior rendering. The Lindon Utah Temple’s location was announced on Dec. 21, 2020.
- Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Sao Paulo East, Brazil
- Santa Cruz, Bolivia
April 2021
Announced just recently on April 4, 2021, all 20 temples are in planning and design stages.
- Oslo, Norway
- Brussels, Belgium
- Vienna, Austria
- Kumasi, Ghana
- Beira, Mozambique
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Singapore, Republic of Singapore
- Belo Horizonte, Brazil
- Cali, Colombia
- Querétaro, México
- Torreón, México
- Helena, Montana
- Casper, Wyoming
- Grand Junction, Colorado
- Farmington, New Mexico
- Burley, Idaho
- Eugene, Oregon
- Elko, Nevada
- Yorba Linda, California
- Smithfield, Utah
Geographical listing
Of all 69 locations that President Nelson has announced, temples are to be located in 15 different states in the United States, in three U.S. territories and in 33 other countries.
Following is a breakdown by state and by the Church’s international areas.
United States — by state
- Arkansas — Bentonville.
- California — Yuba City (Feather River California Temple), Yorba Linda.
- Colorado — Grand Junction.
- Florida — Tallahassee.
- Idaho — Burley.
- Montana — Helena.
- Nevada — Elko.
- New Mexico – Farmington.
- Oregon — Eugene.
- Pennsylvania — Pittsburgh.
- Utah — Layton, Washington County (Red Cliffs Utah Temple), Tooele Valley (Deseret Peak Temple), Orem, Taylorsville, Syracuse, Lindon, Smithfield.
- Texas — McAllen.
- Virginia — Richmond.
- Washington — Moses Lake.
- Wyoming — Casper.
International — by Church areas
- Africa Central Area — Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
- Africa South Area — Beira, Mozambique; Cape Town, South Africa.
- Africa West Area — Kumasi, Ghana; Benin City, Nigeria; Lagos, Nigeria; Freetown, Sierra Leone.
- Asia Area — Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Shanghai, People’s Republic of China; Bengaluru, India; Singapore, Republic of Singapore.
- Asia North Area — Yigo, Guam; Okinawa City, Okinawa (Okinawa Japan Temple).
- Brazil Area: Salvador, Brazil; São Paulo East, Brazil; Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
- Caribbean Area — San Juan, Puerto Rico.
- Central America Area — Cobán, Guatemala; Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Managua, Nicaragua.
- Europe Area — Vienna, Austria; Brussels, Belgium; Praia, Cape Verde; Budapest, Hungary; Oslo, Norway; and a major city yet to be determined in Russia.
- Mexico Area — Puebla, Mexico; Querétaro, Mexico; Torreón, Mexico.
- Middle East / Africa North Area — Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
- Pacific Area — Pago Pago, American Samoa; Tarawa, Kiribati; Auckland, New Zealand; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Neiafu, Tonga; Port Vila, Vanuatu.
- Philippines Area — Bacolod, Philippines; Cagayan de Oro, Philippines; Davao, Philippines.
- South America Northwest Area — Santa Cruz, Bolivia; Cali, Colombia.
- South America South Area — Salta, Argentina; Mendoza, Argentina; Bahía Blanca, Argentina; Antofagasta, Chile.