Latest temple updates: Boston temple to offer all living ordinances, Sapporo temple joining 22 others prepping for proxy baptisms

One temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States will resume offering all living ordinances, while a temple in Japan is joining 22 others previously announced in readying for proxy baptisms later this month.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

As announced Monday, April 19, the Boston Massachusetts Temple will resume Phase 2 operations, offering all living ordinances.

Also on April 26, the Sapporo Japan Temple will begin offering proxy baptisms in addition to all living ordinances as it moves to Phase 2-B.

As previously announced, 20 U.S. temples and one each in Canada and Bolivia are moving to Phase 2-B on the same date. Listed by Church area, the 23 beginning Phase 2-B operations on April 26 include:

Asia North — the Sapporo Japan Temple

the Sapporo Japan Temple

North America Central — the Billings Montana, Bismarck North Dakota, St. Louis Missouri and Winter Quarters Nebraska temples

North America Northeast — the Toronto Ontario Temple

North America Southeast — the Baton Rouge Louisiana, Memphis Tennessee and Nashville Tennessee temples

North America Southwest — the Albuquerque New Mexico, Gilbert Arizona, Las Vegas Nevada and Phoenix Arizona temples

North America West — Columbia River Washington and Spokane Washington temples

Utah — Cedar City Utah, Manti Utah, Mount Timpanogos Utah, Payson Utah, Provo City Center, Provo Utah and Vernal Utah temples

South American Northwest — the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple

— the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple

Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

With the latest changes, the Church will have — through April 26 — the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples:

26 operating in Phase 3

53 operating in Phase 2-B

65 operating in Phase 2

5 operating in Phase 1

10 “paused” — 9 in Phase 2, 1 in Phase 1

1 still closed

8 closed for major renovations



Of the 10 temples that currently have “paused” operations because of local COVID-19 conditions and restrictions, nine had reached Phase 2 operations and the other one Phase 1.

Patrons in the districts of temples in Phases 3 and 2-B can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

The Church’s sole temple still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Kyiv Ukraine Temple.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Closures and reopenings

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced weekly which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2 or 3 status the following week.

On Feb. 21 and 22, 2020, four temples in the Church’s Asia and Asia North areas closed because of the developing pandemic. By the end of that month, 24 temples had closed.

By March 24, 2020, a month after the first closures, the number of pandemic-closed temples had reached 111. A day later, the First Presidency announced the closure of all operating temples worldwide.

Temples remained closed for six weeks, until the First Presidency announced “a carefully coordinated, cautious and phased reopening of temples” on May 7, 2020. Less than a week later, on May 11, a group of 17 temples became the first to open in Phase 1, offering limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

In a July 20, 2020 letter, the First Presidency announced both changes to the temple endowment ceremony and the start of reopened temples to move to Phase 2. Seven days later, on July 27, the first 12 temples being upgraded to Phase 2 began performing once again all living temple ordinances, by appointment.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the First Presidency identified four temples as the first to advance to Phase 3 of the Church’s four-phase reopening plan as early as Dec. 21, 2020. On that Dec. 21 date, the Taipei Taiwan Temple was the first to have proxy ordinances joining living ordinances as being performed on a limited basis.

On March 15, 2021, the First Presidency announced the first 13 temples to move to Phase 2-B later that month. The new phase designation expands the Phase 2 allowance for all living ordinances with proxy baptisms, with the temple baptistry is open for small groups — particularly for members with a limited-use recommend.

Four phases of reopening

The four phases of the Church’s reopening plan are: