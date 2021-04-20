See the location and rendering of the Helena Montana Temple, announced earlier this month

Less than three weeks after being formally announced, the Helena Montana Temple has a site location and an exterior rendering.

On Tuesday, April 20, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released both the location and rendering for the temple, which was one of 20 new temples announced on April 4 by President Russell M. Nelson.

The 4.8-acre site is located at 1260 Otter Road, where the temple sit along with a new meetinghouse.

The location of the Helena Montana Temple, with the site announced April 20, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 10,000 square feet with a center spire. Detailed design plans for the temple are still being developed.

No groundbreaking date has been set yet. Project leaders will soon begin working with city officials on preliminary plans for the temple and meetinghouse, including the filing of public documents.

The Helena Montana Temple will be the state’s second temple; the Billings Montana Temple was dedicated on Nov. 20, 1999. More than 50,000 Latter-day Saints reside in Montana, comprising some 125 congregations.